Selena Gomez’s latest single, “Ice Cream,” with the all-female K-pop group Blackpink couldn’t be sweeter — literally. Just last month, Gomez teamed up with New York City’s iconic Serendipity restaurant to create a new Cookies & Cream Remix flavor in honor of the dessert-inspired track. “I remember going there on my first trip to NYC with my mom when I was young,” Gomez told Travel + Leisure. “We loved the film ‘Serendipity,’ so we just had to go there.”

Now, the 28-year-old star is all grown up and has become an investor and part owner of the Serendipity brand and restaurant. “The restaurant has been around for 65 years,” CEO of Serendipity brands Mark Smolin said. “Selena wanted to bring the quality and fun she experienced in the restaurant to everyone else in the world. She has great vision and creativity, and she’s working with us to build more flavors and products, in addition to the ice cream pints, over the years to come.”

In fact, Smolin gave us the — ahem — inside scoop that Serendipity has upcoming plans to open four new restaurants around the world. While their exact locations are still top secret, he confirmed that ice cream lovers can expect the restaurants to pop up in popular international destinations. “We’re in the process of opening four more right now and they’ll be in high tourism areas where people can go out and have the Serendipity experience,” said Smolin. “After that, we have more opportunities and demands in other locations, but our goal is to not open an ice cream shop in every town or state. It’s going to be in select high-tourist, high-profile areas that can support the brand and everything we’re trying to build.”

With most international travel still on hold, you can enjoy Gomez’s pint — complete with crunchy cookie bites, delicious fudge swirls, and pink vanilla ice cream — at home for now. “Not sure there’s a bad place to eat ice cream,” said Gomez. “But there’s something about being curled up on the sofa, watching a movie or something, that I find very comforting.”