Pugs Are Taking Over This Coffee Shop for One Day Only

You may have heard of cat cafés, and maybe you're even familiar with owl cafés — but a café in England is now catering to the dog lovers of the world with a pop-up pug cafe.

Pug Cafe Credit: Courtesy of Guildford Pug Meetup

On May 21, Esquire Coffee Shop in Guildford in Surrey will open their doors to pugs. The Guildford Pug Meet Up group teamed up with the coffee shop to organize a day of coffee and pugs.

Pug Cafe Credit: Courtesy of Guildford Pug Meetup

The café will serve free “puppucinos” to any dog that shows up, while human admirers can bask in the glory of caffeine and countless pugs. Both dogs and humans are encouraged to come dressed in their Sunday best.

Pug Cafe Credit: Courtesy of Guildford Pug Meetup

The pug café will open for one day only on May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unfortunately only those with advanced bookings will be allowed in — and appointments for the day are already filled up.

Pug Cafe Credit: Courtesy of Guildford Pug Meetup

Cross your fingers that they will choose to expand to a second day — or perhaps even forever? Keep an eye on their Facebook event page for more information.

Pug Cafe Credit: Courtesy of Guildford Pug Meetup