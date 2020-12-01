Popeyes Has a Really Delicious Reason for You to Visit Guadalajara

People are pretty passionate about the Popeyes chicken sandwich –– perhaps even to the point of taking an international trip.

The company is now debuting its world-famous chicken sandwich in Guadalajara, Mexico, and it’s designed a clever travel campaign to entice people to visit the only place in the country where they can get that fried chicken goodness.

The sandwich has achieved cult-like status in the U.S., including inciting an all-out “war,” with Popeyes fans feuding with fans of KFC, Chick-Fil-A, and other fast food brands over who has the best sandwich. Now, hungry foodies in Mexico can join in.

Popeyes' new tourism campaign is called “Visit Guadalajara, la Ciudad del Sandwich.” The commercial for the campaign features sweeping views of Guadalajara’s cityscape, a mix of modern technology and ancient traditions, calling attention to it’s beautiful cobblestone streets, Neoclassical and Spanish mission-style buildings, and of course, the sandwich.

As an added incentive, the company is offering a 50 percent discount on the sandwich for anyone who lives outside the Mexican state of Jalisco, if they can also show proof of residence.

Even if your mouth is watering at the idea of grabbing a Popeyes sandwich in an international setting, it’s important to remember that travel is difficult for most during the pandemic and that there are certain quarantine rules and safety precautions to be met for travelers.

As of Sept. 8, the U.S. State Department updated the travel advisory for Mexico to Level 3, which recommends people reconsider travel plans as COVID-19 cases remain high. Always check on travel restrictions before embarking on a trip, no matter where you go.

But once travel is safe for everyone, you can bet that “la Ciudad del Sandwich” will be waiting for you, with plenty of deep-fried deliciousness to go around. Just try not drool on your passport, okay?