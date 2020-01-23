This New Restaurant at the Top of the Tallest Building in Hudson Yards Will Have Some of the Best Views in NYC

Image zoom Courtesy of Peak

The best restaurant view in New York City is coming soon — and you’ll definitely want to make a reservation.

A new, modern American restaurant called Peak will open its doors in March 2020 on the 101st floor of Edge, located at 30 Hudson Yards. At 1,296 feet, Edge is the tallest building in the Hudson Yards development, as well as home to the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Image zoom Courtesy of Peak

In other words, if you choose to dine here, you’re guaranteed a fantastic view of Manhattan’s west side and the Hudson River.

Approximately 10,000 square feet, Peak will feature a 110-seat dining room, 45-seat cocktail bar, private dining room, and event space for up to 300 people. According to Eater, an accompanying Champagne bar will also open on the 100th floor.

The restaurant will be headed up by executive chef Chris Cryer (formerly executive chef of Seamore’s), who will serve a delicious, sustainable food menu, craft cocktails, fine wines, and rare spirits. Additional personnel includes general manager Chris Nelson (formerly of Union Square Cafe) and beverage director Zack Kameron (formerly the head sommelier at A Voce Columbus). Hospitality group Rhubarb Hospitality Collection will be running operations for the restaurant.

Image zoom Courtesy of Peak

It's currently unclear what dishes will be on the menu, according to Eater, though the view is enough of a draw. After all, it’s not often that you can enjoy a fine meal with an incredible view of one of the best cities in the world.

The Hudson Yards development houses some other luxurious businesses and services as well, such as an outdoor heated pool and sauna inside an Equinox Hotel (which you can access with a day pass) and one of the city’s best vintage stores, Forty Five Ten.

For more information about Peak and its opening, visit the restaurant website.