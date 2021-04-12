New York City’s Famed Tavern on the Green Is Finally Reopening

Tavern on the Green, the iconic restaurant located in the middle of New York City's Central Park, is ready to welcome you once again.

The restaurant officially announced its reopening date for Thursday, April 29, 2021, which it says will come with a "reimagined" dining scene.

"To say that we are excited to open our doors again is an understatement," Jim Caiola, co-owner of Tavern on the Green, shared in a statement. "Tavern is more than just a restaurant, it is a place for New Yorkers to unwind, relax in the heart of Central Park, and feel some kind of normalcy again. The past year has tested our industry, and we have come back more resilient and innovative than ever. It has been powerful to see how restaurants have adapted and we so look forward to bringing back such a special offering, whether our guests are coming in for dinner in the iconic Central Park Room, or grabbing a cheese plate and cocktails to enjoy in the park."

Tavern on the Green South Wing green velvet booths Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Tavern on the Green

More than one year after shuttering its doors due to COVID-19, the restaurant will reopen its indoor dining rooms at 50% capacity, as well as the restaurant's outdoor dining spaces, including its Main Courtyard located across from Central Park's Sheep's Meadow, its Beer Garden located at the front of the restaurant, and its South Terrace.

With either indoor or outdoor dining, guests can dig in to chef Bill Peet's meals. According to the restaurant, Peet plans to debut a new menu for the spring season, but don't worry, the Tavern Burger and its Birthday Cake are still on the menu.

Tavern on the Green will also re-open its "To-Go" window and include dishes like veggie frittata, a jumbo shrimp and guacamole wrap, a cheese and charcuterie plate for park snacking, and a full drink menu. Guests can order ahead online and experience contact-free pick-up at the window.