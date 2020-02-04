These Are the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2020, According to OpenTable
From candlelit tablescapes to doting service, Valentine's Day calls for a romantic dinner with the person you love. And while that can mean different things to different people, OpenTable is ready for the holiday with the 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2020.
The booking site, which released its list on Tuesday, said Feb. 4 is the most popular day to book reservations for Valentine’s Day.
“We craft this list every year to help diners looking for inspiration for the most popular date night of the year,” Jessica Jensen, the senior vice president of marketing at OpenTable, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a special night with your significant other, a girl’s night out, or your first outing with someone new, these restaurants have passed the test of setting the table for exceptional ambience and an incredible meal.”
The site narrowed down its list after looking at 80 million reviews from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2019. This included more than 30,000 restaurants across 50 states.
For its part, Illinois led the list with 11 restaurants — the highest number of any state. (With options like Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat, we can’t say we’re surprised.) That was followed by California and Pennsylvania, each of which had eight restaurants on the list.
While most people book their Valentine’s Day reservations with little time to spare, according to OpenTable, those in Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, and Kentucky had the highest rates of reservations booked 21 days or more in advance. On the other hand, diners in Wyoming, Delaware, Washington, New York, and Nevada had the highest rates of same-day reservations.
The most popular time for dinner on Valentine’s Day is 7 p.m., according to OpenTable. So, to get a reservation at a highly sought-after place, the booking site suggests considering a 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. reservation.
And while many people want to eat at a steakhouse (46 percent, according to OpenTable’s data), there are great options across all kinds of cuisines: Picture yourself sharing a plate of inventive sushi like unagi tamagoyaki with truffle zest, almonds, and foie gras demi-glace at M Sushi in Durham, North Carolina.
Here is the full list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants for 2020 — in alphabetical order.
- Aba — Chicago, IL
- Allora — Sacramento, CA
- Altius — Pittsburgh, PA
- Annie Gunn's — Chesterfield, MO
- Arethusa al Tavolo — Bantam, CT
- Auberge du Soleil — Rutherford, CA
- Babette's Cafe — Atlanta, GA
- Barclay Prime — Philadelphia, PA
- Barolo Grill — Denver, CO
- Blue Ridge Grill — Atlanta, GA
- BOCA — Cincinnati, OH
- Boka — Chicago, IL
- Bones — Atlanta, GA
- Bouchard Inn & Restaurant — Newport, RI
- Boulevard — San Francisco, CA
- Brewery Bhavana — Raleigh, NC
- Bull & Bear — Orlando, FL
- Butcher and Singer — Philadelphia, PA
- Ca Del Sole — North Hollywood, CA
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba — Chicago, IL
- Cafe Juanita — Kirkland, WA
- Cafe Monarch — Scottsdale, AZ
- Cafe Provence — Prairie Village, KS
- The Capital Grille — Multiple Locations
- Carlo & Johnny — Cincinnati, OH
- Chef's Table at the Edgewater — Winter Garden, FL
- Chez Billy Sud — Washington, D.C.
- Chimney Park — Windsor, CO
- Chops Lobster Bar — Atlanta, GA
- Collage Restaurant — St. Augustine, FL
- Crawford and Son — Raleigh, NC
- Daniel — New York, NY
- Dominick's Steakhouse — Scottsdale, AZ
- Double Knot — Philadelphia, PA
- Eddie V's — Multiple Locations
- Estiatorio Milos - Midtown — New York, NY
- Fat Canary — Williamsburg, VA
- Fiola Mare — Washington, D.C.
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar — Memphis, TN
- Geronimo — Santa Fe, NM
- Gibsons Italia — Chicago, IL
- Girl & the Goat — Chicago, IL
- GW Fins — New Orleans, LA
- Highlands Bar & Grill — Birmingham, AL
- J-Prime Steakhouse — San Antonio, TX
- Jacques' Brasserie at L'Auberge Chez Francois — Great Falls, VA
- Joan's in the Park — Saint Paul, MN
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab — Multiple Locations
- Kokkari Estiatorio — San Francisco, CA
- L'Auberge Chez Francois — Great Falls, VA
- La Grenouille — New York, NY
- La Grotta — Atlanta, GA
- La Mer at Halekulani — Honolulu, HI
- Lahaina Grill — Lahaina, HI
- Le Colonial — Chicago, IL
- Le Diplomate — Washington, D.C.
- Le Yaca — Virginia Beach, VA
- Lewnes' Steakhouse — Annapolis, MD
- Lon's at The Hermosa Inn — Paradise Valley, AZ
- The Love — Philadelphia, PA
- M Sushi — Durham, NC
- Mama's Fish House — Paia, HI
- Mamma Maria — Boston, MA
- Maple & Ash — Chicago, IL
- Marcel — Atlanta, GA
- Marché Moderne — Newport Beach, CA
- Miro's Restaurant — Palm Springs, CA
- Montalcino Ristorante Italiano — Issaquah, WA
- Ocean 44 — Scottsdale, AZ
- Ocean Prime — Tampa, FL
- The Optimist — Atlanta, GA
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse — Houston, TX
- Parc — Philadelphia, PA
- Peninsula Grill — Charleston, SC
- Peter Shields Inn — Cape May, NJ
- Restaurant Iron — Pensacola, FL
- RL Restaurant — Chicago, IL
- Rosmarino Osteria Italiana — Newberg, OR
- RPM Italian — Chicago, IL
- RPM Steak — Chicago, IL
- Ruth's Chris Steak House — Baton Rouge, LA
- Saddle River Inn — Saddle River, NJ
- Salt at The Ritz-Carlton — Amelia Island, FL
- Sinatra - Encore at Wynn Las Vegas — Las Vegas, NV
- Sorellina — Boston, MA
- Sotto — Cincinnati, OH
- Southern Social — Germantown, TN
- St. Anselm — Washington, D.C.
- Steak 44 — Phoenix, AZ
- Steak 48 — Chicago, IL
- Steve & Cookie's By the Bay — Margate, NJ
- Talula’s Garden — Philadelphia, PA
- Tar & Roses — Santa Monica, CA
- Tony's of Indianapolis — Indianapolis, IN
- Truluck's Seafood, Steak and Crab House — Multiple Locations
- Uchi — Multiple Locations
- Uchiko — Austin, TX
- Via Reál — Irving, TX
- The Victor Cafe — Philadelphia, PA
- Virtu Honest Craft — Scottsdale, AZ