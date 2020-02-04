These Are the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2020, According to OpenTable

Image zoom Getty Images

From candlelit tablescapes to doting service, Valentine's Day calls for a romantic dinner with the person you love. And while that can mean different things to different people, OpenTable is ready for the holiday with the 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2020.

The booking site, which released its list on Tuesday, said Feb. 4 is the most popular day to book reservations for Valentine’s Day.

“We craft this list every year to help diners looking for inspiration for the most popular date night of the year,” Jessica Jensen, the senior vice president of marketing at OpenTable, said in a statement. “Whether it’s a special night with your significant other, a girl’s night out, or your first outing with someone new, these restaurants have passed the test of setting the table for exceptional ambience and an incredible meal.”

The site narrowed down its list after looking at 80 million reviews from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2019. This included more than 30,000 restaurants across 50 states.

For its part, Illinois led the list with 11 restaurants — the highest number of any state. (With options like Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat, we can’t say we’re surprised.) That was followed by California and Pennsylvania, each of which had eight restaurants on the list.

While most people book their Valentine’s Day reservations with little time to spare, according to OpenTable, those in Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, and Kentucky had the highest rates of reservations booked 21 days or more in advance. On the other hand, diners in Wyoming, Delaware, Washington, New York, and Nevada had the highest rates of same-day reservations.

The most popular time for dinner on Valentine’s Day is 7 p.m., according to OpenTable. So, to get a reservation at a highly sought-after place, the booking site suggests considering a 6 p.m. or 9 p.m. reservation.

And while many people want to eat at a steakhouse (46 percent, according to OpenTable’s data), there are great options across all kinds of cuisines: Picture yourself sharing a plate of inventive sushi like unagi tamagoyaki with truffle zest, almonds, and foie gras demi-glace at M Sushi in Durham, North Carolina.

Here is the full list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants for 2020 — in alphabetical order.