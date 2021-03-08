The New Four Seasons New Orleans Is Writing a “Love Letter to Louisiana” Through Its Food

The long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans is opening this year, and with it comes a signature dining that's a true "love letter to Louisiana."

In March, the hotel announced that Miss River, helmed by chef Alon Shaya, will open in mid-2021. The food, the hotel further explained, will all be based on Shaya's vast experience in the region, both as a chef and as a resident.

"Miss River is a place for celebration, where incredible food, drink, and ambiance combines for unforgettable dining experiences," Mali Carow, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans, shared in a statement. "Alon Shaya's spirited cuisine, legendary Four Seasons service, evocative design, and art inspired by New Orleans come together here in a magically connected way."

At the restaurant, diners can expect personalized service and can even expect plenty of fun thanks to the restaurant's Food Stage, where chefs display extravagant plating of signature dishes. Guests will dine on the freshest local ingredients sourced from Shaya's personal network of fishermen, farmers, and other purveyors.

Signature dishes include whole carved buttermilk fried chicken to share with dipping sauces, clay pot dirty rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions, Louisiana oyster patty with flaky puff pastry, caramelized shiitake mushrooms and citrus zest, and salt-crusted Gulf red snapper with rosemary, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Orleans

Of course, we can't forget the cocktails. The bar at Miss River can seat up to 30 guests at once for pre- or post-dinner drinks, including top-shelf spirits, a collection of fine Champagnes and sparkling wines from around the world, aperitifs, and even a few homemade sweet teas, because this is Louisiana after all.

Beyond the food and drinks, guests can soak in the ambiance created by London-based Alexander Waterworth Interiors. According to the hotel, details inside the restaurant include intricate ironwork reminiscent of the French Quarter, a tonal palette enriched from the Garden District, and shapes evoking natural elements of the region. The restaurant also comes with its own stunning art collection curated by Kate Chertavian. Each piece hanging on the walls was created by acclaimed local artists, as well as international artists inspired by New Orleans.