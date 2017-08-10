You Can Eat Tacos in a Colorful Volcanic Cave in Mexico

Almost 2,000 years ago, the Aztecs built a towering 246-foot-tall pyramid at the abandoned city of Teotihuacan. Today, about 650 feet behind the massive pyramid, in-the-know tourists venture to La Gruta, an underground restaurant that serves traditional Mexican cuisine in a volcanic cave.

The walk down into the cave is an impressive sight. It's illuminated by multicolored lights shining on the cave's walls and sunshine pouring through a hole in the ceiling. The cave's floor is filled with long, white tables lined with colorful chairs. At select meals, mariachi or Ballet Folklórico performers will take the stage and put on a show for diners.

The menu is made of entirely traditional Mexican dishes. Visitors can dine on tacos, barbacoa, or even escamoles al epazote, ant larvae sauteed with wormseed herb and green chili. Those who need liquid courage to explore the menu can choose from the plethora of tequila and mezcal options available.

The cave restaurant is a perfect stop to refuel after climbing up and down the obstacle course that is Teotihuacan's sun pyramid.