This Paris Hotel Turned Its Empty Pool Into a Stunning Restaurant

While many hotels and restaurants are starting to open up again, they’re also finding unexpected ways to serve guests safely.

Les Bains, a hotel in Paris, has been closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the hotel itself is not allowing guests for overnight stays, its restaurant, Roxo, is offering some very interesting ways to dine, according to Insider.

The hotel, which used to be a bathhouse during the 19th century, drained its iconic pool in order to repurpose it as an exclusive spot for guests to enjoy dinner. The hotel posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Unveiling one of our unusual dinners...a unique experience in Les Bains Douches legendary pool,” as translated by Insider.

Image zoom Courtesy of Les Bains

The space in the pool is set up with a long table and eight spots for guests to sit. Naturally, the pool lights provide a dark but glowy ambiance that’s perfect for people who want to enjoy a delicious dinner provided by the Roxo restaurant.

Guests can also make reservations at Roxo and enjoy their meals in the hotel’s penthouse, in its night club, or in its apartment suite (that even has its own elevator and a private chef). Since the hotel and nightclub are closed, it’s easy for guests to continue to social distance even while enjoying a meal.

“We hope that, in the current circumstances, this Parisian institution will remain more than ever a convivial place of social, artistic and cultural emulation,” said Jean-Pierre Marois, the owner of Les Bains, on the hotel’s website, as translated by Insider.

Image zoom Courtesy of Les Bains

Since the hotel is slowly reopening due to the pandemic, reservations for these dining experiences are only available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The hotel and restaurant are also observing newer health and safety guidelines.