This Michelin-starred Restaurant in Greenland Might Just Be the Most Remote Place to Eat in the World

Lauded as the world's most remote Michelin-starred restaurant, Koks used to operate inside a grass-roofed house on the outskirts of Leynar, a Faroese village with a population of roughly 250.

During the summer of 2022 and 2023, things are getting even more isolated for the two Michelin star establishment, as it moves to Ilimanaq, Greenland, population 53.

From June 12 to Sept. 8, Koks will take over the restaurant at Ilimanaq Lodge near Ilulissat. The team will serve a 17- to 20-course prix fixe menu to just 30 people per night.

The relocation was prompted by the combination of difficulties running the restaurant out of their small space near Lake Leynar and a much-delayed building process for their permanent restaurant in the Faroe Islands.

"I felt like we couldn't deliver what we were supposed to deliver anymore," says chef Poul Andrias Ziska. "We had some connections to Greenland. We saw the lodge with the restaurant, and it all works very well practically — the space and interior of the restaurant, as well as the surroundings in Ilimanaq."

Exterior of KOKS Ilimanaq in Ilimanaq, Greenland Credit: Lisa Burns/Courtesy of KOKS Ilimanaq

Much like their menu in the Faroe Islands, most of the ingredients will be traditional proteins sourced from the area, including muskox and reindeer not found in the Faroe Islands. "We have all these interesting things from the sea that we don't usually get in the Faroe Islands, and are very traditional to eat in Greenland, like seal and narwhal," says Ziska.

The best way to score a table at one of the most hard-to-reach restaurants in the world is to book an overnight bungalow stay at Ilimanaq Lodge, inclusive of breakfast and a dinner at Koks.

KOKS Ilimanaq in Ilimanaq, Greenland Credit: Gustav Emil Thuesen/Courtesy of KOKS Ilimanaq

Koks hopes to reopen on its native Faroe Islands in 2024. Ziska says, "We are fairly confident that we will be back on the Faroe Islands, and our journey now will make us a better, stronger and more interesting team."