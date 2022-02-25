This Is Officially the World's Highest Restaurant in a Building
The highest restaurant in the world is now officially in Shanghai.
The Heavenly Jin restaurant, which sits on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, was officially named the "Highest Restaurant in a Building," by Guinness World Records coming in at 556.36 meters (about 1,825 feet) above the ground, according to the hotel.
"Since opening, the restaurant has been praised by customers for its high-quality dining experience and service," Jenny Zhang, the general manager of J Hotel Shanghai Tower, said in a statement. "We welcome guests and friends from all over the world with a higher level experience above the clouds."
Zhang added the achievement was "also proof of the dedication of the Heavenly Jin management and operational teams."
Heavenly Jin came in more than 100 meters higher than the previous record of 441.30 meters, which was set in 2011 by At.mosphere, which sits on the 122nd floor in Dubai's Burj Khalifa. That restaurant first opened in January 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.
The record-breaking Shanghai restaurant features an open kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a 30-meter-long Italian mosaic tile mural depicting the Silk Road, according to the hotel. Diners are served a mix of Western, Chinese, and Japanese cuisine as well as an afternoon tea service.
The luxury hotel itself sits in the tallest skyscraper in China — and the second tallest in the world behind the Burj Khalifa — with rooms on the 86th to 98th floors.
While the Shanghai restaurant may be the highest in a building, it's not the highest in the world. That honor belongs to the Chacaltaya ski resort in Bolivia, which sits at 5,340 meters, or just over 17,500 feet, according to the Guinness World Records.
And while Dubai may have lost one world record honor, it recently gained a new one with the world's largest drinking glass pyramid, which was erected in the Atlantis, The Palm hotel in time to ring in 2022.
