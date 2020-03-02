You Can Eat a Lobster Feast With Stunning Ocean Views at This Overwater Restaurant in the Bahamas

Sandals, already well-known for its over-the-top amenities, is quickly becoming well-known as the overwater king, too.

In 2017, it launched its first overwater bungalows in Jamaica at its Sandals South Coast property. There, a few lucky guests can book one of 12 overwater accommodations that each come with their own decks and hammocks hanging over the Caribbean water below.

And now, the company wants to introduce everyone to its incredible overwater dining options.

Located at its Sandals Royal Bahamian property in Nassau, guests will find Gordon's on the Pier, a seafood restaurant unlike any other.

The restaurant, which Sandals says is the ideal place for dinner for two, sits at the edge of a dock with each table coming with its own panoramic views of the surrounding sea.

The menu, Sandals explains, comes with plenty of "innovative twists" to popular seafood delicacies. That includes classics like Surf & Turf and Caribbean seafood chowder. But, the menu also comes with more unique options, too, like saffron-infused seafood Bouillabaisse or the grilled Digby scallops over a bed of leeks and citrus hollandaise. And, for those who want to go big before going home, there is always the option of the grilled reef crustacean platter, which comes with a selection of fire-grilled crustaceans served with lemon butter sauce and lobster bisque. Is your mouth watering yet?

"The culinary team works diligently to bring the best of what's in season," Sandals explains on its website. "Dedicated to great dining, romance, innovation, and relaxation, a dining experience at Gordon's is an event not soon forgotten...especially for seafood lovers."