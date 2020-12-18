Drag Queens Are Delivering Food and Performing Socially Distanced Shows Around Palm Springs

This delivery comes with a side of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Get your food delivery with a little extra flair.

Restaurants have been working hard to stay afloat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In many parts of the country, in-person dining, which was minimal in the first place, has been restricted again in the winter months, so some restaurants are back to providing only delivery or takeout.

For Roly China Fusion in Palm Springs, California, dinner also comes with a very special show.

Opened by James Beard Foundation Member Chad Gardner, Roly China Fusion has a blend of Asian-inspired dishes like dim sum, kung pao chicken, and miso-glazed salmon. And now, this fairly-new restaurant is also offering special deliveries featuring drag queens.

For this special offer, local drag queens will deliver orders to customers and do a masked and socially-distanced performance for an extra fee. A full, 30-minute drag show costs an extra $300 on top of your meal, and a three-number, short show costs an extra $150. The promotion does not include the cost of food.

Customers can choose these promotions by choosing the Drag & Delivery option on the Roly China Fusion online menu.

In an effort to support his staff, many of whom have been furloughed until restrictions are lifted, Gardner told NBC News that 100 percent of proceeds from gift card sales during the month of December will go directly to his staff at Roly China Fusion and his other restaurant, 533 Viet Fusion.

“Whatever we sell in gift cards, this month, for the holidays, we’re going to add that to the fund for the employees so that we can at least get them something to help them for Christmas, to make sure they have some food,” Gardner told NBC News. “My hope is we’ll get back there someday, I gotta try to stay positive for everyone around me.”

For more information on ordering gift cards, visit the Roly China Fusion and 533 Viet Fusion restaurant websites.