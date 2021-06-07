NYC's Iconic Dante Is Taking Up Residency at the St. Regis Aspen

Dante, the beloved New York City-based bar, is taking its show on the road.

In June, the bar announced its plans to serve its award-winning cocktails at Aspen's acclaimed Chefs Club at The St. Regis Aspen Resort for a year-long residency staring June 17.

"The Chefs Club in Aspen has served as a home to some of the world's best celebrated culinary icons, and we're honored to join the long list of award-winning establishments to take over residency," Linden Pride, principal of Dante, says. "The Aspen community has been incredibly welcoming to us this past season, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to expand our presence in town and to continue providing the Dante experience to the local community."

In case you're unfamiliar, Dante was named the World's Best Bar in 2019 by World's 50 Best thanks to its creative cocktails and European-inspired fare. Chefs Club also has some serious accolades, as Time Magazine named it one of the 100 Best Restaurants in the country.

"Dante has made a huge impression in Aspen already, and we are excited to continue the momentum by extending their residence and hosting the legendary restaurant at Chefs Club this summer," Heather Steenge-Hart, the area general manager of Luxury Mountain Properties-Western Region, shares. "The St. Regis Aspen Resort is defined by exceptional culinary experiences and we are always craving more ways to entice both guests and locals alike. Dante is a seamless fit to continue the legacy of sophisticated, five-star dining at our property."

On the menu, guests can enjoy extensive indoor and outdoor dining options for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Burrata and Halibut from Dante Credit: Giada Paoloni

According to the two brands, the Morning Revival menu will center around "health-conscious Australian brunch dishes featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients, along with signature Dante cocktails like their raspberry bellini, bloody mary, shakerato, breakfast martini and more."

The All-Day menu, it says, "focuses on simple, produce-driven dishes with Coastal Italian influence that celebrate seasonal, healthy eating." Menu items include carciofi fritti, battuta di manzo, and sogliola.

Scallop Crudo from Dante Credit: Giada Paoloni

Of course, the cocktail programming will be on point and feature a selection of Dante's award-winning cocktails, focusing on variations of the spritz, negroni, and martini.