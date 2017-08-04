Do some cliff diving while you wait for your food.

You Can Jump Into the Caribbean From This Cliffside Cafe

Sometimes it's impossible to sit still while you're waiting for your food to arrive. One cafe in Negril, Jamaica has the perfect solution: cliff diving.

Rick's Cafe is famous for its perfectly-positioned location on Jamaica's West End Cliffs. The cafe opened in 1974 as an alternative to Seven Mile Beach and a place for locals to watch the sunset.

As the first public bar and restaurant on the cliffs, Rick's quickly became a gathering spot. And somehow along the way, it became tradition to jump off the cliffs.

Rick's Cafe Drink Bar Restaurant Cliff Diving Negril Jamaica Caribbean Credit: Getty Images/AWL Images RM

Today the cliffs attract locals and visitors alike. Those who have been going to Rick's for years even do tricks off the sides of the cliffs for tips.

The cliffs range from 10 to 35 feet in height, although the water below is only 15 feet deep.

The menu features a variety of seafood and jerk chicken dishes alongside desserts like traditional Jamaican rum cake. And as far as drinks, Rick's has plenty of rum options, including a "world famous rum punch." It may be best to hold off on drinks until after the cliff diving, however; those who choose to leap do so at their own risk.

After an afternoon of cliff diving and eating, Rick's hosts live reggae music every night.

