Jowett Yu, the chef behind Hong Kong's wildly popular Ho Lee Fook, on his ideal day of eating in his home city.

Chef Jowett Yu, who was born in Taiwan and started his career in Sydney, has garnered major acclaim for Ho Lee Fook, the modern Chinese restaurant he opened in Hong Kong last year. As he prepares to cook at New York's Chef's Club this week, he shared his favorite five meals in his home city.

Breakfast:

"I normally grab an Acai Berry Bowl from Grassroots Pantry, a fantastic vegetarian restaurant in Central. It’s made of acai berry pureé, house-made granola and seasonal fruits—the perfect morning energy boost." 108 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

Lunch:

"I love Dim Sum Square for lunch; it's inexpensive, and everything is steamed or cooked to order. My favorite dish is the spring rolls wrapped in cheung fun, or rice noodle rolls." 88 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan

Dinner:

"Chino in Kennedy Town is great for dinner. The menu features tacos with a delicious and effortless mix of Mexican and Japanese flavours. I love the Sea Urchin Tostada." 1B New Praya, Kennedy Town

Drinks:

"Chôm Chôm is great for a Vietnamese beer on the street—you can drink outside in Hong Kong. The restaurant/bar is inspired by the makeshift street-side bia hoi bars in Hanoi, a great place to people watch, drink beer and eat Vietnamese street foods." 58 Peel Street, Hong Kong



Late-Night: