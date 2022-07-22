Central Park's Iconic Loeb Boathouse Is Closing This Fall — What to Know

The iconic NYC restaurant and attraction will close on Oct. 16.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2022
Central Park Boathouse
Photo: Jorecks/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The iconic Loeb Boathouse in Central Park will close this fall, marking the end of an era for the historic building beloved by both tourists and New Yorkers.

The boathouse, which has stood in its current form since the 1950s and offers visitors the chance to rent rowboats and enjoy a meal on the lake, will close for good on Oct. 16, The New York Times reported, citing a notice filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

"Due to rising labor and costs of goods, the business will be permanently closing," the company wrote in the notice.

"It's a very difficult place to operate," Dean J. Poll, the operator, told the NYT. "It's the location, the seasonality, [its] access and [its] expenses."

The boathouse, which has been featured in several classic films like "When Harry Met Sally," was first designed by Central Park landscape architect Calvert Vaux in 1872 as a two-story wooden Victorian building, according to the boathouse website. But the building itself — 12 feet wide and 20 feet long at the time — was later replaced by a rustic wood structure in 1924 and then eventually refurbished and reborn as the Loeb Boathouse in 1954.

While the boathouse is closing down, officials from the Department of Parks and Recreation told the NYT they plan to find a new operator "as soon as possible" and are trying to accommodate people who have scheduled corporate events or weddings there.

In the meantime, visitors to Central Park can still head over to the boathouse before it closes and rent a rowboat or gondola for an iconic New York City experience starting at only $20 per hour.

Beyond the boathouse, park goers can visit other Central Park institutions like the Central Park Reservoir, the open-air Delacorte Theater, or go for a picnic in the Sheep Meadow (so-called for the flock of sheep that used to graze there).

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Free Things to do in NYC
These Are the Best Things to Do in NYC for Free
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
Flooding is seen in Livingston, Montana.
Yellowstone National Park May Not Reopen This Season — What to Know If You Have a Trip Planned
Central Park
Celebrate 163 Years of Trees in Central Park With These Expert Leaf-peeping Tips
New York City
How to See the Best of NYC Without the Crowds, According to a Tour Guide
The Ladona windjammer ship at full sail
The Best Way to Enjoy Coastal Maine Is Aboard This Luxury Schooner
Aerial Panoramic of Skaneateles Lake and Village
This New York State Region Is One of the Best Places to Go in 2022 — With Wineries, Waterfalls, and Charming Hotels
Houses along the canal in Venice, Los Angeles, California
20 'Secret' Spots Along California's Pacific Coast Highway
Exterior of the Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles “Four-Bedroom Private Residence”
15 Amazing Luxury Hotel Suites Around the World That Are Worth the Splurge
Two photos from Boston hotels, including a staircase, and a painting of Abraham Lincoln
Boston Is Having a Major Hotel Moment — Here Are the 3 Most Luxurious Places to Stay
Autumn fall orange foliage season rural countryside landscape at Charlottesville winery vineyard in blue ridge mountains of Virginia with cloudy sky and rolling hills
Charlottesville Travel Guide
Hikers on Backbone Trail, with views of Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey
This 67-mile Hiking Trail Takes Travelers From L.A. to Malibu — and the Views Are Beautiful
Aspen skyline from an overlook in the winter at night
Aspen Travel Guide
Yellow flowers over the Mediterranean Sea on the Amalfi Coast in Italy
The Best Places to Travel in May
Two photos from Atlanta's Busy Bee Cafe, including a plate of chicken and waffles and sides, and an employee sitting at the restaurant's counter in a Busy Bee sweatshirt
I Grew Up in Atlanta — Here's How the Culinary Scene Changed Before My Eyes
A group of people in a blue raft on Idaho's Salmon River
Idaho's Salmon River Is a Whitewater Rafting Paradise