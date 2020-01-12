You Can Wash Your Clothes While Sipping on Espresso at This Chic Laundromat-cafe in Brooklyn

Image zoom Francesca Rao

There’s a reason why doing your laundry is considered a “chore.” Between loading and unloading, using up all your quarters and cash, and fighting other people for the “good dryer,” doing laundry isn’t just a necessary task, it’s also one of the most stressful parts of your week.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, there’s a place where this you can do your laundry while also enjoying a nice cup of coffee or tea while you wait for your cycle to end, according to Lonely Planet.

Image zoom Francesca Rao

Celsious, a combination laundromat-cafe is basically a trendy coffee bar that will also let you clean your entire wardrobe. Created by sisters Corinna and Theresa Williams, the idea for the café was born after Corinna moved to New York to work for a magazine, Lonely Planet reported.

The Williams sisters decided to create an “environmentally aware” place for people to not only do their weekly chores, but also enjoy café drinks and even a place to relax or work, according to Lonely Planet.

The minimal but friendly design of the two-floor café makes this the ideal place to get things done. On the first floor is the laundromat, where you can easily wash, dry, and fold your clothes in a relaxed atmosphere. All of the washers and dryers are also energy efficient, so you don’t have to feel guilty.

Image zoom Francesca Rao

On the upper floor you'll find the café, which overlooks the first floor. There, you can enjoy an organic coffee and a full menu of food made with sustainable ingredients, created by nutritionist and chef Marissa Lippert. There is even an outdoor garden space where you can sit and soak in some sun.

Celsious is located at 115 North 7th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. More information can be found on the laundromat-café’s website.