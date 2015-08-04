Things that come to mind when you think of the Indonesian island of Bali: pink-sand beaches, crystal-blue waters, vibrant coral reefs, lush tropical gardens, and stunning ancient temples. Less so—it’s safe to assume—would be stylish burger joints.

Well, prepare to be surprised, as we were when we discovered BO$$MAN, an ultra-sleek, modern dining venue in the heart of Bali’s bustling southwestern beach town, Seminyak. The brainchild of the founders of chic nearby café, Sisterfields, BO$$MAN is an upmarket burger bar with major attitude and street appeal—making it a standout in Bali’s competitive restaurant scene.

Designed by young Melbourne- and London-based studio Travis Walton Architecture, BO$$MAN is inspired by the multi-layered elements of the perfect burger—which the urban eatery serves up in abundance (think sweet brioche buns and grass-fed Wagyu beef).

“We carefully dissected the operational requirements and flow of patrons in conceptualizing the space,” explains Walton. “And then turned our attention to the experience of eating a burger, building a continuous, high-top bar with plenty of room to spread out.”

Metallic brass accents were added to exposed concrete, creating layers not unlike that of a burger’s toppers (grilled onion, tomato, and cheese). The subtle curves of the concrete are likewise inspired by the round shape of the classic bun.

Can’t imagine eating a burger in a tropical destination like Bali?

“Most people stay in the air-conditioned indoors during the day,” says Walton. “But we employed large bi-folding windows that open up the entire length of the front bar, because at night it’s all about being connected to the street atmosphere.”