These Are the Best Restaurants for a Date Near You, According to OpenTable

Peak fall foliage is all but gone, meaning there's limited time for hopeful singles to find their cuddle buddy before the frigid temperatures of winter sneak their way into the forecast. To make the most of this vital time of year known as "cuffing season," dating app Bumble has partnered with OpenTable to help daters find the best restaurants to take their potential love interest.

The recently released list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America features recommendations for eateries around the U.S. that are sure to impress even the picky eaters and those most hard to please. Whether you're going on a first date or the 10th, there's more to choosing a good restaurant than just the food. With that in mind, Bumble and OpenTable were sure to account for ambiance and top-notch service when curating this list, which was ultimately based on user reviews.

The 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America list highlights restaurants like Fia in Santa Monica, Forza Storico in Atlanta, and RH Rooftop restaurants across the country. There's a variety of styles, too, so daters can choose the vibe they're looking for from casual, outdoor terraces to a formal, four-course meal.

While some cities and states had several eateries honored with a feature on the top 100 list, some cities have only one option to make the list, and some states don't appear at all. Luckily, singles in those areas won't be left entirely to their own devices. Those looking for local recommendations to make their date special can visit OpenTable and Bumble's new local guides highlighting the Top 25 Restaurants for a Date across major U.S. cities from Tampa to Detroit and beyond.

"We know that many people are nervous about navigating this new world of dating after the past year and a half upended norms for us all," said Julia Smith Caulfield, head of brand partnerships at Bumble, in a statement. "At Bumble, we're always looking to support our community throughout every step of their dating journey, and we hope that this partnership with OpenTable helps daters find their ideal place to connect with new people."

So if you're single and ready to mingle, download Bumble to find your match, then head to OpenTable for the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date. Even if you don't find your partner to pass the winter with or even the love of your life, at least you'll get a good meal with hopefully decent company.