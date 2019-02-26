The Best Korean Dining in New York City Right Now Isn’t in Koreatown

Korean-American and expat chefs are livening up the New York City restaurant scene with spots that put a deeply personal spin on classic dishes and styles of dining — as well as the culinary trends of the moment.

Here are our picks for the best new Korean (and Korean-ish) places to eat in Manhattan right now.

A version of this story first appeared in the February 2019 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline Manhattan Restaurants Showcase the Diversity of Modern Korean Cooking.