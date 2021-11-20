Chow down at one of the best buffets in Vegas for a delicious, all-you-can-eat meal.

These Are the Best Buffets in Las Vegas

New York is famous for pizza. Chicago has a history of hot dogs. Texas does barbecue. And Las Vegas? Las Vegas has buffets. In 1941, the El Rancho Vegas offered hungry gamblers a 24-hour chuck wagon-themed Buckaroo Buffet for $1. The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a more glamorous and widespread Las Vegas buffet scene, with massive hot and cold stations featuring everything from sushi to carving stations — and higher prices to match.

Today, Las Vegas doesn't have as many buffet restaurants as it once did. But Sin City still goes big with multiple options. Hungry? Here are the best buffets in Las Vegas.

Editor's Note: Hours, pricing, and menu availability are subject to change.

Wynn Las Vegas Buffet

Wynn Las Vegas Buffet Credit: Courtesy of Wynn Resorts

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas, with 16 all-you-can-eat food stations, was the first Las Vegas buffet to reopen after Nevada ordered nonessential businesses to close during COVID-19.

Wynn used the time off to revamp its iconic entrance with royal palms imported from the south of France. Gigantic floral arrangements, intricate fruit carvings, and bold color look decidedly elegant. And executive chef Jason Duarte updated the menu.

You'll find fan favorites, as well as the addition of new eggs Benedict and Latin street food stations. The pancake station now features red velvet chocolate chip and buttermilk and vanilla bean varieties. For dessert, go for made-to-order crepes with fresh fruit compotes.

Other changes? Guests can now make optional online reservations and pay directly at the table. Walk-in guests are still welcome.

Breakfast is served Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $38.99 per person.

Brunch is offered on Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $45.99 per person. On Saturday and Sunday, brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is $49.99 per person.

Dinner is served on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday and is priced at $64.99 per person, and on Friday and Saturday, Gourmet Dinner is priced at $69.99 per person.

Add the Endless Pour upgrade for all-you-can-drink mimosas, beer, and wine — with a two-hour time limit.

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace Credit: Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

If you want a big Las Vegas buffet, it doesn't get better than the iconic Bacchanal Buffet. The 25,000-square-foot, 600-seat Bacchanal Buffet underwent a $2.4 million makeover while it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essentially, it's like having all-you-can-eat access at nine high-end specialty restaurants.

Emphasis went to composed dishes on the revamped buffet, with a noted effort to serve a la carte restaurant quality in a buffet format. The buffet, and roving carts of food from servers, feature over 100 options.

Highlights include a new Argentinian rotating grill stoked with white oak; Roman-style pizzas; a seafood raw bar with crab legs; and dessert stations with everything from individual cupcakes and all-natural gelato to Vietnamese coffee. What's in the carts? Table-side Wagyu hot dogs and lobster bisque.

The Bacchanal Buffet is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week for dinner, for $74.99.

Brunch is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, for $54.99.

The add-on alcoholic drinks package is $19.99.

Note that guests are limited to 90 minutes per visit.

Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wicked Spoon Dining Room at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Credit: Thomas Hart Shelby/Courtesy of Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

If you're part of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas crowd, you probably appreciate an emphasis on style and aesthetics. The Wicked Spoon buffet doesn't disappoint. Modern decor with moody lighting feels a bit like eating at a nightclub — in the best way.

Wicked Spoon serves buffet stations for breakfast and lunch on weekedays, and day-long brunch on weekends. Menu highlights include a vast selection of sushi and crab legs, bone marrow, prime rib, and chocolate lava cake. A selection of dim sum and desserts round things out.

This buffet is popular for revelers who stayed out late and need a little hair of the dog — if you catch our Sin City drift.

Breakfast is offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. ($38 for adults, $19 for kids ages five to 10). Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($45 for adults, $22.50 for kids).

On Saturday and Sunday, brunch is served from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ($48 for adults, $24 for kids ages five to 10).

Kids under four eat free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Bottomless mimosas, sparkling wine, bloody marys, and Bud Light draft packages are available for $21 per person with a two-hour time limit.

The Buffet at Bellagio

Signage for a buffet is seen at Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Credit: Bridget Bennett/Getty Images

Las Vegas buffets are decadent and The Buffet at Bellagio is no exception. If you want a show alongside your meal, the live-action cooking stations are just the thing. Made-to-order omelets, crab legs, and pasta dishes are menu highlights. Carving stations offer flank steak and St. Louis-style ribs.

The buffet is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $41.99 Monday through Thursday.

The cost is $49.99 Friday through Sunday.

Kids under five eat for free, and kids six to 11 eat for 50% off.

Circus Buffet at Circus Circus

The dessert buffet at Circus Circus Credit: Courtesy of Circus Circus

Once upon a time, Las Vegas buffets offered a mountain of okay-to-good food for rock-bottom prices. But as celebrity chefs and upscale eateries took over the Vegas restaurant scene, the more value-oriented buffets shuttered.

The Circus Buffet is the exception to the rule, as it offers decent quality eats at a relatively modest price. It's also one of the few Las Vegas buffets open for dinner. The salad bar is exceptional, and visitors love the omelet station.