The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants, According to OpenTable

Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to book an amazing brunch for your mom.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in spring and summer plans. However, according to OpenTable, restaurants around the U.S. are slowly starting to return. Bookings are up 64% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, and a staggering nine times higher than last year, the reservation website reported.

In honor of this, OpenTable is launching a new campaign for Mother's Day, as it may be the first holiday that many diners are reuniting with their families. The company partnered with photographer and TikTok star Alex Stemplewski for its Frame the Feeling initiative, which brings together 14 iconic restaurants in 14 cities nationwide to offer complimentary professional photographs at those establishments this Mother's Day.

In addition, the company has released its annual list of 100 best brunch restaurants, so you can plan the perfect celebration. The list includes restaurants across 24 states and Washington, D.C., and is based on over 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants around the country. States with the most well-reviewed restaurants include California (with 17 establishments on the list), followed by Florida (with nine restaurants), Pennsylvania (with eight restaurants), Illinois and Texas (with seven restaurants), and Georgia, Minnesota, and Nevada (with six restaurants).

Check out the list below (in alphabetical order) to find the perfect brunch spot near you to treat your mom. For more information on the Frame the Feeling initiative, check out Alex Stemplewski's promotional video on TikTok.

A'Bouzy (Houston, Texas)

Ambar Capitol Hill (Washington, D.C.)

Anis Cafe and Bistro (Atlanta, Georgia)

Atchafalaya Restaurant (New Orleans, Louisiana)

The Aviary Restaurant & Bar (Swansea, Massachusetts)

Baldamar (Roseville, Minnesota)

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek (Gahanna, Ohio)

Beachcomber Café, Crystal Cove (Newport Coast, California)

Beetlecat (Atlanta, Georgia)

Bistro at Edgewood Tahoe (Stateline, Nevada)

The Bistro at LaBelle Winery Amherst (Amherst, New Hampshire)

Bistro L'Hermitage (Woodbridge, Virginia)

Bistro Niko (Atlanta, Georgia)

Black Bass Hotel (Lumberville, Pennsylvania)

Blue Bell Inn (Blue Bell, Pennsylvania)

The Boathouse (Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Brennan's (Multiple Locations)

Bristol Seafood Grill (Leawood, Kansas)

Brix (Napa, California)

Buttermilk & Bourbon (Boston, Massachusetts)

Cabra (Chicago, Illinois)

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba (Chicago, Illinois)

Cafe Monte (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Canoe (Atlanta, Georgia)

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar, Grandview (Columbus, Ohio)

Cappy's Restaurant (San Antonio, Texas)

Carson's Food & Drink (Lexington, Kentucky)

Cheever's Cafe (Oklahoma City, Oklahome)

Chianti Grill (Burnsville, Minnesota)

The Dandelion (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Del Vino Vineyards (Northport, New York)

Duke's La Jolla (San Diego, California)

Eiffel Tower (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Eight4Nine (Palm Springs, California)

Fabian's Italian Bistro (Fair Oaks, California)

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens (Corona Del Mar, California)

Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar (Memphis, Tennessee)

The Food Market (Baltimore, Maryland)

Foreign Cinema (San Francisco, California)

The Front Yard (North Hollywood, California)

Good Day Cafe (Golden Valley, Minnesota)

Grace's (Houston, Texas)

Great Maple (San Diego, California)

Green Valley Grill (Greensboro, North Carolina)

The Hampton Social (Multiple Locations)

Happy Camper (Denver, Colorado)

Haywire (Plano, Texas)

Hazelwood (Bloomington, Minnesota)

Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace (Las Vegas, Nevada)

The Henry (Phoenix, Arizona)

Honey Salt (Las Vegas, Nevada)

JOLO Winery & Vineyards (Pilot Mountain, North Carolina)

La Merise (Denver, Colorado)

Lake Elmo Inn (Lake Elmo, Minnesota)

Latitudes on Sunset Key (Key West, Florida)

Le Diplomate (Washington, D.C. )

Le Yaca (Williamsburg, Virginia)

Ledger Restaurant & Bar (Salem, Massachusetts)

Lindey's (Columbus, Ohio)

Little Goat (Chicago, Illinois)

Lon's at The Hermosa (Paradise Valley, Arizona)

The Love (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Madison (San Diego, California)

Meson Sabika (Naperville, Illinois)

Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Hotel (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Murphy's (Atlanta, Georgia)

OBC Kitchen (Lexington, Kentucky)

Old Ebbitt Grill (Washington, D.C.)

Ouisie's Table (Houston, Texas)

Pacific Coast Grill (Cardiff By the Sea, California)

Parc (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Perch (Los Angeles, California)

Pier W (Cleveland, Ohio)

Poor Calvin's (Atlanta, Georgia)

Preserved Restaurant (St. Augustine, Florida)

Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar (Huntington, New York)

Print Works Bistro (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Restoration Hardware (Multiple Locations)

The Rooftop by JG (Beverly Hills, California)

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant (Long Branch, New Jersey)

Root Down (Denver, Colorado)

Seed Kitchen Bar (Marietta, Georiga)

Sheldon Inn Restaurant & Bar (Elk Grove, California)

Simon Pearce Restaurant (Quechee, Vermont)

Soby's (Greenville, South Carolina)

Summer House Santa Monica (Chicago, Illinois)

Sunset Terrace at Omni Grove Park Inn (Asheville, North Carolina)

Talula's Garden (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

The Tap Room at Dubsdread (Orlando, Florida)

Tavern 4 & 5 (Eden Prairie, Minnesota)

Terrain Cafe (Glen Mills, Pennsylvania)

The Tropicale (Palm Springs, California)

Ulele (Tampa, Florida)

Union and Finch (Allentown, Pennsylvania)

Vintage (Vail, Colorado)

WeHo Bistro (West Hollywood, California)

Whiskey Cake (Plano, Texas)

Wine Bar George, A Restaurant & Bar (Orlando, Florida)

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (Multiple Locations)

Zaytinya (Washington, D.C.)