The Very Best Breakfast Spots in the US

Bacon. Scrambled eggs with hot buttered toast. Cereal swimming in pools of milk. These breakfast classics instantly evoke those nostalgic memories of waking in the morning to your mom dressing stacks of pancakes with maple syrup or heating up a skillet, waiting for that pat of butter to bubble.

After all, there's nothing quite like breakfast: people around the world echo the sentiment that it's the most important meal of the day. But there's more to breakfast than just its eminence. It's reminiscent of the good ole days, ones replete with leisurely mornings and those spent dashing off to school, of skinned knees and mini marshmallows floating in hot chocolate. And, of course, it's worth mentioning that breakfast simply tastes good.

The United States is rife with breakfast spots, but these are the ones worth seeking out. You'll find a pancake paradise off I-93 in New Hampshire, where grains are stone-ground right on site. And in Indianapolis, you'll dine at a brunch-only restaurant, home to inventive pastries and wildly imaginative riffs on the beloved classics. So pull up a chair and start nursing that mug of coffee — it's time for breakfast.