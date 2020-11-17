You Can Dine in a Luxurious Heated Yurt at Some of America’s Best Restaurants Thanks to American Express

American Express and Resy are completely reinventing the restaurant experience to ensure card members can still safely enjoy a night out on the town this winter.

In November, the two companies announced new collaborations with 15 restaurants across the nation. The collaborations will bring unique outdoor dining experiences to 13 different cities exclusively for American Express Card Members.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of American Express

“These past several months have reinforced just how important restaurants and dining out are to our Card Members, communities and our own daily lives,” Chris Cracchiolo, the senior vice president of global loyalty and benefits at American Express, shared in a statement. “As the winter months approach, we will again find ourselves looking for new ways to safely and comfortably enjoy some of our favorite restaurants, which is why we are introducing new at-home and outdoor dining experiences exclusively for our Card Members this winter."

One of its biggest experiences to come is the introduction of The Yurt Villages, which American Express and Resy describe as a “new covered, heated outdoor experience available exclusively for American Express Card Members.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of American Express

According to American Express, Platinum Card and Centurion Members will be given 48-hour early access to reservations starting at 11 a.m. EST on Nov. 16 through Resy.com/yurtvillages. Card members will also get special on-site perks when they dine. Reservations will become available to all American Express Card Members on Resy starting Nov. 18.