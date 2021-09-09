This Traveling Diner Will Show Off Today's Top Restaurants With a Throwback Vibe

American Express' Gold Card Pop-Up Diner is open for gold card members as well as walk-ins starting this weekend.

Starting this weekend restaurant-goers from Chicago to Brooklyn will be able to get a taste of today's top eateries while taking a step back in time.

In a partnership between restaurant booking app Resy and American Express, the two have conjured up American Express' Gold Card Pop-Up Diner, a traveling diner-style pop-up where restaurants in various cities will offer a throwback spin on their respective cuisines.

Chicago's Andros Taverna is up first from Sept. 10-12, offering lamb gyro and spanikopita. The pop-up will then head to Philadelphia from Sept. 17-19 at Italian restaurant Osteria, with classics like chicken parmigiana and meatballs on the menu. Towards the end of the month, from Sept. 24-26, it'll be Washington D.C.'s turn, offering fare from Korean gastropub Anju which will be serving up panko breaded and fried rice cakes, known as "Dduk Sticks." And lastly, New Yorkers can head to Michelin-starred Rezdôra in Brooklyn from Oct. 1-3, with menu items including their spin on tortellini and burgers.

Each pop-up will be in the same city as its restaurant at the below locations:

Andros Taverna: West Loop / Fulton Market – 1010 W Madison St., Chicago, IL 60607

West Loop / Fulton Market – 1010 W Madison St., Chicago, IL 60607 Osteria: Fishtown – Other Half Brewery, 33 West Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Fishtown – Other Half Brewery, 33 West Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 Anju: Chinatown – 900 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Chinatown – 900 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001 Rezdôra: Williamsburg – Domino Park, 8199 River St. (at S. 1st St,), Brooklyn, NY 11224

Menus will be a pre-fix of four courses with beverages provided by Other Half Brewing Company, HOXIE Spritzer, and Volvic Water.

Seated "Dine In" reservations are are exclusively available to Amex Gold cardmembers, however, walk-ins are available to the general public at "The Counter" which will also be offering takeout. Seated reservations for the weekend at Rezdôra are no longer available.

Sweetening the deal for Resy users, they'll be able to pre-reserve a takeout order in the app.

And because a diner wouldn't be complete without a gumball machine, each pop-up will be complete with "The Goldball Machine" filled with gold balls that consist of various prizes. Available for Amex Gold Members to play, diners could win a $1,000 Delta Air Lines gift card, an $800 Hilton Hotel Gift Card, a $300 American Express gift card, and more. Additionally, in New York, two tickets for Broadways' "Hamilton" will be among the coveted prizes.