America's Best Ski Resort Restaurants
The U.S. moguls skier and owner of Silver Bean Coffee in Park City, UT knows a thing or two about refueling on the slopes. “I want something that is going to wrap me up like a warm, snuggly blanket. But it also has to be nutritious with a side of indulgence,” she says. What does the trick for her? The turkey chili at J&G Grill in the nearby St. Regis Deer Valley.
That restaurant, helmed by avid skier and Michelin-starred super chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, makes our list of the best ski resort restaurants in America, which range from Top Chef–helmed Manzanita in Lake Tahoe, CA, to an Aspen, CO, glamazon with a world-renowned wine program, to a tasting-menu restaurant tucked in a snowbound Utah yurt.
And then, of course, there’s the après. “Skiing is not just about what you do on the hill. It’s what you do after,” Bahrke says. That’s why we’ve included spots like Michael Mina’s funky Handle Bar at the Four Seasons Jackson Hole with massive Colorado beers served in glass boots and haute pub grub like lobster corn dogs.
So slip into some furry boots and zip up your parka. It’s time to chow down on America’s best ski food.
There’s more to slopeside cuisine than chili in a bread bowl. Here’s where to lay some foodie fresh tracks.
Remember the days when a ski vacation meant choosing between an overpriced burnt cheeseburger and a soft pretzel with fluorescent-orange cheese sauce? Two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke does. “I’ve been skiing since I was three, and food has come a long way,” she says. “You have an amazing variety of choice now.”
Manzanita, Northstar California Resort, CA
A chef-skier is behind Manzanita at the Ritz-Carlton Highlands. James Beard Award winner Traci Des Jardins, known for her French-Cali cuisine at San Francisco’s Jardinière and for her star turns on Iron Chef and Top Chef, helms this modern Tahoe dining room, which serves primarily organic, sustainable, and local meat and produce. Muted earth tones and clean-lined modern furniture put the focus on the open kitchen and unobstructed mountain views. ritzcarlton.com
What to Order: Winter squash porridge with chestnuts and local honey (lunch); pork belly and ricotta ravioli with parsnip purée, pickled chanterelles, and apple slaw (dinner).
What to Drink: Pick out a Cali cab from the 1,400-bottle wine list.
J&G Grill, Deer Valley Resort, UT
Michelin-starred-chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has long been an avid skier. So the J&G Grill at the St. Regis in Utah’s tony Deer Valley Resort is the ideal marriage of his passions. Arrive via a dramatic funicular ride or ski right down off the slopes for a five-course tasting menu in the 13,000-bottle wine vault. Or grab a spot at the convivial communal table in the morning to fuel up for a day of skiing with eggs and short rib hash while checking out the conditions through floor-to-ceiling windows. jggrilldeercrest.com
What to Order: Paisley Farms pork chop with onion confit, oyster mushrooms, and smoked chili glaze.
What to Drink: The 7452 Bloody Mary is a nod to the bar’s elevation and comes with local oat-distilled High West vodka in a deep round glass to reflect Deer Valley’s killer bowls.
Element 47, Aspen Mountain, CO
If Hollywood had a winter clubhouse, the Little Nell hotel would be it. (You didn’t hear it from us, but Heidi Klum, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kate Hudson, and Jack Nicholson have all been spotted here.) The hotel’s new haute dining spot, named for the silver ore that put Aspen on the map, is a swank art-filled upgrade over the well loved but past-its-prime Montagna. Chef Bryan Moscatello brings serious substance to the bling with a world-class wine program and indulgent ingredients—Périgord and Alba truffles, kaluga and osetra caviar—alongside quality Colorado fare in museum-worthy platings. element47aspen.com
What to Order: Colorado lamb loin served over gnocchi with sunchokes, chanterelles, beet greens, and charred onion.
What to Drink: Whatever the restaurant’s master sommelier (one of only 133 in the world) chooses from the award-winning 20,000-plus-bottle collection. Throw down some dough for one of the sought-after Bordeaux.
The Yurt, Solitude Mountain Resort, UT
Grab a lantern, strap on some snowshoes and a backpack full of wine (BYOB time), and head out from Solitude’s village into the forest to find this snow-covered Mongolian yurt. Here, a chef cooks five-course tasting menus over a wood-fired stove for a max of 22 guests per night. The seating is largely communal, so diners tend to share wine while swapping ski stories over the New American fare. skisolitude.com
What to Order: You don’t. The rotating fixed menu might include dishes like a salad of microgreens, grilled pears with triple-cream Brie, or lobster and asparagus crêpes.
What to Drink: Whatever wine you carry in yourself. Be forewarned that Utah’s strict alcohol laws prohibit you from bringing in beer or liquor.
Game Creek Restaurant, Vail Mountain, CO
An ultra-exclusive members-only club by day (limited to 395 members paying a $50,000 deposit and yearly dues), this stunning Euro-style chalet just below Eagle’s Nest opens its doors at night with three-, four-, and five-course prix fixe dinners. Elegant seasonal dishes have a globe-trotting bent like the Vietnamese-inflected Berkshire pork belly with caramel, apple, and atchara (pickled papaya). The hushed peace of the closed resort is as romantic as the gondola and snowcat journey there. gamecreekclub.com
What to Order: Five-course chef’s tasting menu, including foie gras (over frisée with pear, ginger, pommes Anna, and shallot jam) and elk (spiced with achiote, served with sweet potato, wild mushroom, and pomegranate and pumpkin seeds).
What to Drink: With a wine list consistently celebrated by Wine Spectator, it’s worth throwing down for the sommelier’s wine pairings.
Roving Mammoth Burritos, Mammoth Mountain, CA
A 40-year snow-grooming veteran has taken the food-truck trend to the mountains with a souped-up old snowcat that dispenses Mission-style belly fillers slopeside. You have to check out the resort’s Twitter feed to find out the location of the cat (search for #burritocat), but it’s generally stationed on runs without direct access to food. @MammothMountain
What to Order: Breakfast burrito with green chile, eggs, beans, and salsa (eat it on the lift as you make fresh tracks).
What to Drink: Red Bull, of course. Gotta kick-start the day.
Solstice, Stowe, VT
Stowe Mountain Lodge’s Solstice takes its locavore mission seriously, right down to using hand-carved furniture by Vermont woodworkers and custom pottery by local artist Miranda Thomas, and pouring beers by nearby Rock Art Brewery. The restaurant showcases heirloom grains, Vermont cheeses, and farm-fresh produce in the open kitchen and at the farm-to-table-focused bar, Hourglass. stowemountainlodge.com
What to Order: Venison medallions with a cassis-infused demi-glace, wild-mushroom bread pudding, and brussels sprouts.
What to Drink: Let the sommelier suggest biodynamic wine pairings from the restaurant’s extensive cellar.
Kelly Liken, Vail, CO
Vail foodies are spoilt for choice—omakase at Nobu, a scotch library at The Sebastian, the aforementioned Game Creek Club—but Kelly Liken cannot be missed. The James Beard and Top Chef darling raised the bar for this mountain town’s food scene when she opened in 2004 and hasn’t let up since. An ever-changing menu showcases Colorado culinary bounty with dishes like her beloved potato-crusted trout filet with toasted pecans, golden raisins, and brandied beurre blanc, or a lamb loin served with garnet yams, braised shank tortellini, and creamy kale.
What to Order: Liken’s legendary Sticky Bun Sundae for dessert.
What to Drink: One of 60 wines by the glass or, for something harder, the Smokey the Pear cocktail (Denver-distilled and pine nut–infused Leopold’s Bourbon, yuzu citrus, grilled pear, house-made pear bitters, and cold smoked ice).
The Handle Bar, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, WY
The après goes all night at The Handle Bar by Michael Mina, a beer hall in the Four Seasons Resort and Residences. In lieu of a happy hour, the plucky space runs its après specials for five hours daily with pub grub like house-made pretzels with American cheese sauce and lobster corn dogs. There’s also more haute fare such as black truffle Parmesan beignets dolloped with whipped crème fraîche or elk chili with aged cheddar and crème. For those who prefer a liquid dinner, taste your way through the 38-strong whiskey list and finish off with a spiked milkshake for dessert. michaelmina.net
What to Order: The Handle Burger, fire-grilled with caramelized onions, mushrooms, truffle aioli, and blue cheese.
What to Drink: Go big and hope to make it home by ordering a massive glass boot of Snake River lager.
Elk Camp, Snowmass, CO
Opened last season to the tune of $12.9 million, this LEED-certified restaurant at the top of the Elk Camp gondola redefines the ski cafeteria with rotisserie and panini stations, a soup bar, a wood-burning pizza oven, and bread fresh-baked on premises. Kids will love the ski school dining room, which looks like an indoor tent. Go on a Friday night for the resort’s Viking-themed Ullr Nights with tubing, s’mores round the campfire, snowbiking, live music, and a fire dancer. aspensnowmass.com
What to Order: Wild-mushroom pizza with fontina and white truffle oil.
What to Drink: Start your après on-mountain with a mug of spiked cocoa.
The Grill at Knob Hill, Sun Valley Resort, ID
When local restaurant fixtures Bob and Jolie Dunn took over the retro chalet Knob Hill Inn, Sun Valley lovers knew they would turn it into the area’s tastiest stay. Fresh off a $2 million renovation, the inn’s grill is the centerpiece of the hotel with earth tones, a sun-filled, barrel-vaulted dining room, and natural touches like sandblasted tree branches. The restaurant employs Northwest ingredients in classic dishes such as grilled Idaho ruby red rainbow trout with lemon, capers, and brown butter.
What to Order: Popovers with honey butter—with every entrée.
What to Drink: A hot buttered rum makes a great dessert.
Truffle Pig, Steamboat Ski & Resort, CO
The hottest seat in Steamboat Springs? Steps from the gondola, it’s one of the red rocking chairs by Truffle Pig’s fire pit. That’s where powder-hounds throw back craft beers while they wait for après tables at this laid-back locavore hot spot. French Laundry alum Ezra Duker cooks up haute takes on classic slope fare at lunch (think bison burgers, triple-cheese grilled cheese on sourdough with tomato soup) and hearty comfort fare for dinner in a pretension-free party of a dining room with barn-wood floors and glowing amber lights. trufflepigrestaurant.com
What to Order: Chipotle-spiked pork osso bucco over cheddar-mascarpone grits with pickled onions.
What to Drink: A ski-town take on a boilermaker, the Chutes Double Diamond pairs Johnnie Walker Black with Crazy Mountain’s Snowcat stout.
Talons Restaurant, Beaver Creek, CO
Brand-spanking-new for 2014, the Talons Restaurant sits at the meeting point of Larkspur Bowl, Grouse Mountain, and Birds of Prey. The massive 500-seat post-and-beam building pays homage to the Austrian roots of the Beaver Creek settlers with a barnlike exterior and its own outdoor smokehouse. Food runs the gamut from homemade soups and carved meats to rustic thin-crust pizzas and made-to-order salads. beavercreek.com
What to Order: Kasseler Rippchen casserole (shaved smoked pork loin, sauerkraut, home fries, and baked apples).
What to Drink: A super-rich cocoa at outdoor bar The Brink while pondering the badass Birds of Prey run.
Pine Creek Cookhouse, Ashcroft Ski Touring, CO
Venturing to the Pine Creek Cookhouse’s log cabin—set on 600 acres of snowy terrain near an Aspen-area ghost town—is half the fun: by snowshoes, cross-country skis, or horse-drawn sleigh. It’s a particularly romantic trip at night, when miner’s lights cast a warm glow on the path ahead of you. The menu takes its cues from alpine regions around the world, from Nepalese dumplings with wild game and spicy tomato sauce to Gruyère fondue. pinecreekcookhouse.com
What to Order: Wild Game Momos with spicy roasted tomato sauce, ponzu, and cilantro salad.
What to Drink: A mug of hot-spiced wine is the perfect way to warm the belly after coming in from the cold.