This Airline’s Food Is so Popular They Opened a Chain Restaurant to Serve It on the Ground

Ask pretty much anyone and they’ll probably tell you that airplane food isn’t what they’d choose for a dinner out.

For decades, people have wrestled with their need for sustenance and their need for flavor while on flights. The old Jerry Seinfeld joke, “What’s the deal with airline food,” has all but become a cliche. Basically put, airplane food has a pretty considerable reputation for being, well, bad.

Unless you’re flying on AirAsia, that is. The low-cost carrier has built a following of loyal customers who love their in-flight meals so much, they actually seek them out when they’re on the ground, according to Vice. And now some customers in Kuala Lumpur can finally get the taste they crave at a brand new restaurant.

According to CNN, AirAsia opened its own Santan restaurant on Dec. 2, which serves the same fare that can be found on its flights. The new flagship restaurant can be found on the first floor of the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The menu, created by a team of five chefs and culinary arts students, includes popular in-flight meals with flavors inspired by cuisine from the Philippines, China, Vietnam, and Malaysia like nasi lemak, satay skewers, and beef rendang, CNN reported.

“We are very proud to extend what started out as an in-flight menu into new markets and reiterate our support for local and (Southeast Asian) producers, suppliers; apart from creating new job opportunities with affordable franchising," said Catherine Goh, the restaurant's general manager, in a statement according to CNN.

The company hopes to open five Santan restaurants by the end of next year, and over 100 in the next three to five years, according to Vice. The restaurant’s menu is crafted to reflect the countries that are connected by the low budget airline, but who knows – maybe in a few years, foodies in the U.S. can try a taste of AirAsia’s incredible offerings.

For more information about the restaurant, visit the Santan website.