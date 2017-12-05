This Guesthouse in the Swiss Alps Is on the Side of a Cliff

If you’re headed to Switzerland, you'll likely be visiting the Alps, which make up 65% of the country.

However you're traversing this mountainous terrain, whether via cable car, train or a plain old hike, we guarantee you’re going to need a pit stop at some point — and this is the perfect place.

aescher guesthouse hotel restaurant swiss alps cliff adventure switzerland Credit: imageBROKER / Alamy

The Aescher Guesthouse is a cozy restaurant where you can dine with a panoramic view of the Alps.

To get here, you need to take the cable car from Wasserauen-Ebenalp (about $30 roundtrip). It will take about 15 minutes to get to the top and once you make it, you’ll just have to do a short 15-minute hike to get to the restaurant. If you’d rather drive, public parking is also available.

Instead of rushing through the views on your ride up, this is your chance to enjoy nature’s finest at a leisurely pace. They open early at 7:30 a.m. for those early risers, but lunch doesn’t start until 11 a.m. Aescher Guesthouse does not offer reservations ahead of time. Tables are on a first-come, first-serve basis, so arrive early if you want to beat the crowd.

The most popular dish on the menu is Rösti, a traditional Swedish hashbrown that typically comes with sausages and a local beer.

aescher guesthouse hotel restaurant swiss alps cliff adventure switzerland Credit: Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH / Alamy

Before you start planning your visit, note that Aescher Guesthouse is closed during the winter. It will reopen for the 2018 season in May (and be open until November 1). Thrifty Traveler notes that the previously offered overnight stays are no longer available.