This Las Vegas Resort Lets You Order Delivery From Your Favorite Restaurants Right to Your Room - or Even the Pool

It's easy to order GrubHub from home. But now, you can order from your hotel on your next trip to Las Vegas.

Resorts World Las Vegas just announced a special partnership with the mobile delivery app Grubhub. The resort's "On the Fly" offering allows guests to conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort's 40 restaurants and retail shops that will deliver straight to the room. In addition, guests can also order and get their delivery at the resort's 5.5-acre pool complex.

Hilton Bedroom at Resorts World Las Vegas Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

"We're excited to bring our integrated tech solution to Resort World and its guests," said Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub, in a statement. "Our goal has always been to make ordering food as easy and convenient as possible for hungry diners, and this mobile ordering experience at Resorts World is our latest proof point of that - effectively enabling dinners to order from their favorite resort eateries from the tips of their fingers."

To order, guests can simply open the GrubHub app on their phones or scan the Grubhub QR codes located all around the resort. Then, they can find all kinds of different cuisines at restaurants around the property, including Famous Foods Street Eats (the property's 16-stall culinary marketplace that features foods from around the world), Craig's Vegan (a vegan ice cream parlor), Wally's Wine & Spirits, and many more. From there, guests can either pay by credit card or charge it to their room. For deliveries to the pool, guests will be able to pick up their order from a secure, QR code-activated restaurant locker,which features touchless opening.

This is the first time GrubHub has partnered with a hotel or casino to give customers the convenience of delivery, especially while in-room dining is severely limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By allowing delivery and touchless pick-up, the resort can continue to commit to CDC-recommended guidelines for health and safety.

Resorts World Las Vegas Exterior Credit: Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas

For more information or to make a booking for your next trip, visit the Resorts World Las Vegas website.