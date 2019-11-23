Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 7 Best Hangover Foods Around the World, From Lima to London

Whether the culprit is too many tequila shots in Tijuana or a magnum bottle of Cristal enjoyed overlooking the vineyards of Champagne, the aftereffect of drinking one too many can be painful.

We've all been there: achy body, churning stomach, the spins, and a desire to crawl back under the covers. Yet how people recover after a night out varies wildly from country to country. And while my new cookbook, Hangover Helper, showcases 50 recipes for beloved international hangover cures (from classic egg sandwiches to fortifying stews), if you happen to find yourself hungover while traveling you may not have access to a fully equipped kitchen, let alone the wherewithal to whip up a full hangover breakfast.

To help you out, I've rounded up seven of the tastiest global hangover favorites and where to find them. From Lima to London, your hangover needs are covered.

Poutine — Montreal, Canada

A hearty tangle of French fries and cheese curds under an avalanche of meaty gravy, poutine often does double-duty in Quebec as both a late-night favorite and a hangover cure. Fortunately, La Banquise, a Montreal mainstay since 1968, is open 24-hours a day, ensuring Canadians can get their fix anytime of day.

Poutine purists may opt for the classic version, but the restaurant offers a staggering 30 different varieties of the dish — including one topped with smoked meat, bacon, sausage, and pepperoni, and a vegan rendition made with dairy-free cheese.

Kongnamul gukbap — Jeonju, South Korea

Jeonju has become an increasingly popular tourist destination due to its picturesque, traditional Korean houses known as hanok and its reputation for delicious food. The city, which is less than two hours from Seoul by train, is the home of bibimbap, but one of its lesser-known culinary treasures is kongnamul gukbap, a bean sprout-and-rice soup and trusted hangover cure.

One of the best places to sample the soup is at Hyundaiok, which serves a piping hot "boiled" version with an egg in the soup and a "Jeonju southern market" rendition topped with chopped squid and a poached egg on the side. Which is the better hangover cure? Better hit up Jeonju's makgeolli bars two nights in a row to find out.

A full English — London, England

The traditional full English breakfast dates back to the 1300s, meaning Brits have had centuries to perfect the ideal hangover meal. Arguably the best full English can be had at London's Hawksmoor Guildhall, where you'll be treated to plum pudding bacon, sausage, a slice of black pudding, fried eggs, hash browns, grilled mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, trotter baked beans, and plenty of toast. (Order the dish for two, and they'll tack on marrow bone, too!)

The clubby restaurant also features an impressive selection of "anti-fogmatics" — otherwise known as breakfast cocktails (don't miss the Corpse Reviver No. 2).

Chilaquiles — Mexico City, Mexico

Chilaquiles, a Mexican breakfast dish of fried tortillas cooked in salsa, makes for ideal hangover fare: salty, savory, and spicy. Who wouldn't want to eat a mountain of chips and salsa for breakfast?

You can find chilaquiles throughout Mexico City, but for those foggy-headed mornings when true carb-loading is required, head to La Esquina del Chilaquil. At this beloved street vendor, they create a chilaquiles torta by stuffing chilaquiles inside of a crusty roll. It's quite possibly the greatest thing you'll ever eat.

Congee — Hong Kong, China

Rice porridge is a popular breakfast throughout Asia (you'll find chao in Vietnam and chok in Thailand). The Hong Kong version of the porridge — congee — is an ideal hangover fare that soothes the stomach. After a night of partying on Lan Kwai Fong, spend the morning recuperating with a bowl of silky, fish-broth-based congee at the aptly named Trusty Congee King.

Loco moco — Honolulu, Hawaii

Loco moco is a Hawaiian staple and a great hangover helper. The dish, which features hamburger patties over rice that are doused in gravy and crowned with fried eggs, was said to be invented at the now-shuttered Lincoln Grill in Hilo, Hawaii.

Today, you'll find versions of the dish throughout the state, but one of the most iconic can be found at Oahu's Rainbow Drive-In. Place your order at the counter and setup a picnic table to enjoy the greasy-spoon-esque fare. Served with a side of macaroni salad, this is the ultimate hangover-cure grub.

La Leche de Tigre — Lima, Peru

Ceviche is one of Peru's famed dishes, and la leche de tigre — the milky, limey marinade used to cure the fish — is the country's most famous hangover cure.