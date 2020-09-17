This Ultra-popular Soda Brand From a Texas Farmer's Market Now Ships Anywhere in the Nation
In the past decade, sparkling beverages have become a daily staple, for some replacing the behemoth sugary soda brands. La Croix, Bubly, and Perrier have become household names due to their low calorie and sugar counts that don't compromise the taste of the drinks. Now, there is a lesser-known brand hitting the shelves that packs a powerful new punch — by blending apple cider vinegar with fruit juices, it creates a delicious drink that's also great for your gut.
Poppi was founded by husband-and-wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth in Dallas, Texas in 2016. What started out as a way to relieve some of Allison's chronic health issues quickly shifted to selling (and selling out of) fruity, gut-healthy beverages each week at their local farmers' market. Fast forward to 2018, and Rohan Oza from "Shark Tank" made a $400,000 investment in the prebiotic soda to help bring it to the masses.
Each can of the sparkling beverage contains about a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. The prebiotic vinegar has many health benefits and is widely used around the globe for boosting immunity. The downside of raw apple cider vinegar is its extremely strong and bitter taste, but Poppi wipes away those flavor notes with fun and fruity combinations like raspberry rose, ginger lime, and watermelon.
To buy: amazon.com, $36 for a 12-pack
There are many health benefits from regularly drinking a can or two of Poppi, according to the brand's website. It says that the soda not only improves gut health and immunity, but also improves complexion, lowers cholesterol, promotes weight loss, stabilizes blood sugar, and improves energy.
Your mileage may vary, but these claims are backed by hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon. To cite a few: "The flavor is wonderful and it provides the health benefits we want," "Great healthy alternative for any soda addicts!" and last but certainly not least, "The, and I can't stress this enough, BEST." As a personal fan of the soda, I can verify its delicious flavor. Plus, the brand's fun packaging brightens up the fridge and makes you want to crack open a can.
Trying Poppi is a fun and delicious way to add some health benefits to your day. You can find Poppi in 12-packs on Amazon.
