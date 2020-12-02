Here's how to get a tin containing five incredible types of cookies.

Friday Is National Cookie Day — and Pepperidge Farm Wants to Send You a Free Cookie Platter

Some of the best parts of the holidays are the treats.

While Whole Foods and Campbell’s worked to save everyone’s Thanksgiving dinners this year, Pepperidge Farm is hoping to bring the dessert by releasing a holiday cookie kit, delivered directly to your door across the country — for free.

On Dec. 4, also known as National Cookie Day, the company will be giving exclusive “cookie kits” to fans. Each kit includes five classic cookies: Mint Brussels, Double Milk Chocolate Milano, Chessmen, Snowball, and Candy Cane Milano. The kit also comes with a custom-made cookie platter divided into 5 sections — kind of like a charcuterie board, but for cookies.

Image zoom Credit: Pepperidge Farm

Not only are these kits just a fun (and delicious) way to celebrate the holidays, they’re especially good for friends and family who can’t spend time baking and decorating cookies together this year. It’s also a life saver for people who love baked goods but hate to bake.

Anyone who wants to secure a cookie kit for themselves can easily do so by visiting Pepperidge Farm’s website dedicated to the promotion and sign themselves up. There are limited quantities, and it’s first-come, first-served, so cookie lovers should sign up as soon as possible. Sign ups will be live starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

Fans who grab a cookie kit are also encouraged to share their kits with Pepperidge Farm on social media. The company will also be showing off cookie charcuterie designs and inspiration on Instagram.

Create your own designs to fit your stay-at-home holiday party, Zoom party, or enjoy them with your family (if they’re inside your bubble, of course). If you’re also looking to spread some holiday cheer, a cookie platter makes for a great, surprise gift.

For more information or to sign up for a cookie kit, visit the Pepperidge Farm website.