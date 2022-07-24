Nutella's New Commemorative Jars Feature Famous Landmarks Around the U.S. to Brighten Up Breakfast Time

Nutella is celebrating the diversity of morning cuisine in the U.S. with new limited-edition jars paying tribute to over a dozen different regions around the country.

The company's Breakfast Across America series includes 16 different jars with a corresponding recipes for each place, like beignets for New Orleans and bagels for New York City.

"Nutella is all about breakfast and we hope these regional recipes inspire families to create new special breakfast memories this summer," Endri Shtylla, marketing director for Nutella at Ferrero U.S.A., said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Whether you want to make a beignet inspired by New Orleans or blueberry pancakes from Portland, 'Breakfast Across America' has something for everyone to enjoy."

The jars showcase some of America's biggest cities, like San Francisco with a sourdough toast recipe, Miami Beach with breakfast tostadas, New York City with bagels, Chicago with breakfast pizza, and New Orleans with beignets. Other cities include Santa Fe with empanadas; Portland, Maine, with blueberry pancakes; and Kauai with Hawaiian sweet bread.

Also on the jars are some iconic landmarks like Niagara Falls with an English muffin recipe, Crater Lake with Dutch baby pancakes, Lake Tahoe with Sheepherder bread, Glacier Park with Fry Bread, Napa Valley with an acai bowl, Pikes Peak with a breakfast burrito, Mackinac Island with Pannakakku pancakes, and Alaska's Kenai fjords with lingonberry muffins.

The collectible jars are available at stores now in two sizes, 13-ounce jars with a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 26.5-ounce jars for $7.99.

Also as part of the campaign, Nutella has introduced an Instagram filter, encouraging fans to share their pictures using it with hashtag #BreakfastAcrossAmerica.

Nutella had previously released a collection of featuring 30 different jars of different scenes across Italy, where the spread was created by pastry maker Pietro Ferrero in Piedmont during a cocoa shortage after World War II. Made using hazelnuts, sugar, and just a bit of cocoa, the paste was officially born in 1964, according the product's history. Now available in 160 countries, Nutella also has its own cafe in Chicago and its own holiday celebrated on Feb. 5.