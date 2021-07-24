9 Non-alcoholic 'Spirits' With All of the Fun and None of the Hangover

When founder Erika Ollén stopped drinking, she noticed a gap in the market — clear botanical distillates were all the rage, but there was little out there for those who preferred darker, more complex aged spirits. Gnista offers two compelling entries: Floral Wormwood, great for mixing into an aromatic cocktail, and Barreled Oak, smoky, smooth, and perfect on the rocks. gnistaspirits.com, $25.