One of the Most Coveted Dining Experiences in Europe Is Coming to NYC in May — Here's How to Score a Reservation

Noma is often regarded as one of the world's best and most influential restaurants in the world. It currently holds three Michelin stars; has topped the World's 50 Best Restaurants list five times, most recently last year; and many of the chefs who have worked under René Redzepi have gone on to create successful businesses around the globe. Reservations to the award-winning establishment in Copenhagen are hard to come by, but those in New York City from May 16-20 may have a chance to meet the man behind the lauded establishment and taste his innovative creations.

For five nights, Redzepi and his brigade will take over a venue at 26 Bridge Street in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, marking the chef's first return to the city since his dinner at a members-only social club in 2017. The menu will journey through Noma's many chapters, highlighting bites that have been around since its genesis, such as æbleskiver, a Danish snack that can be likened to a doughnut hole; favorites from Redzepi's residencies in Australia and Tokyo; an evolved version of a dish served at Noma 2.0; and new adaptions using seasonal ingredients.

Staying true to his ethos of working with local purveyors, Redzepi will be sourcing most of his ingredients from the surrounding area, working with companies like Regalis Foods in Long Island City for seafood and shopping at Union Square Greenmarket for produce. Oenophiles will also be in for a treat as the meal includes a pairing created by the restaurant's head sommelier, Mads Kleppe, with a focus on natural wines. There's also a possibility that a special kombucha fermented in conjunction with a New York–based maker will be poured if it's ready in time.

Table top view of dining with phone for Resy Global Dining Access Credit: Courtesy of Resy