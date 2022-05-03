You Can Once Again Rent a Backyard in NYC This Summer – and It's Right on the Waterfront

Aerial view of The Greens at Pier 17 in New York City with East River and Brooklyn Bridge views

Living in New York City certainly has its perks. After all, you can step outside your apartment and walk to some of the best restaurants in the country, catch any number of Broadway hits, and visit cultural attractions that travelers around the world only dream of seeing one day. The one thing you can't get unless you're one of the very, very lucky few? A backyard. But hang on, because this summer, one hospitality company is helping some New Yorkers feel the grass between their toes in their own backyard — even if just for a few hours.

On May 1, The Greens made its seasonal comeback to Lower Manhattan, specifically at The Rooftop at Pier 17. The rooftop oasis offers New Yorkers the chance to get away from it all to grab a drink, a snack, and even reserve one of its 32 private grassy lounge areas that come with backyard seating and a sun umbrella.

People enjoying the night at The Greens in Lower Manhattan Credit: Howard Hughes Corp + Endorphin Ventures

"We are delighted to be bringing back The Greens summer experience for its third season thanks to such a positive response from locals and visitors," Saul Scherl, president of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation, shared in a statement. "We are pleased to introduce a new three-in-one concept this year that will provide uniquely different experiences across one of the most incredible rooftops in New York City."

According to the event space's website, each lawn is ideal for up to eight guests. A member of the waitstaff will come by so you can order shareable bites like chicken tenders and spring pea guacamole along with large-format spritzes for the group, or an ice-cold beer, wine, or cocktail list.

If you can't get a reservation for a lawn, you can still enjoy the space by heading directly to the restaurant. There, you can order even more food including summer salads, fresh spring rolls, crab cakes, shrimp cocktail, and an all-American summer hamburger.

There's also The Patrón Patio, a lounge-style bar serving Mexican-inspired drinks and — you guessed it — plenty of Patrón.

Aerial view of The Greens at Pier 17 in New York City with East River and Brooklyn Bridge views Credit: Howard Hughes Corp + Keeyahtay Lewis

The space will also host a number of events throughout the season, including its "Derby on the Greens" party on May 7 — tickets include a mini lawn reservation plus a batch of mint juleps.