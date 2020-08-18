The Girl Scouts Have a New Cookie That Tastes Like French Toast

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced on Tuesday that it will be debuting a brand new cookie for the 2021 season.

The new Toast-Yay! is a French toast-inspired cookie that is a delicious blend of cinnamon, sugar, and icing. The GSUSA hopes that this new offering will bring a little joy to consumers and fit in with long-time favorites like Thin Mints or Samoas/Caramel deLites.

Image zoom Courtesy of Today Girl Scouts of the USA

The 2020 cookie season was especially challenging for Girl Scouts, with the global coronavirus pandemic making in-person sales nearly impossible. According to the GSUSA, many scouts turned to online sales in order to bring smiles to cookie lovers, and the organization even launched an online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, for consumers to donate cookies in order to thank frontline workers during the crisis.

While the global pandemic is still going on, the GSUSA has announced that it will once again be offering online platforms and “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision) to sell cookies. Many scouts will also offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping scouts' safety top priority. Each cookie sale goes towards supporting girl entrepreneurs, teaching them skills like goal setting, people skills, and decision making, according to the GSUSA.

And as we zero-in on 2021, we can all look forward to something new, exciting, and tasty like having a big plate of French toast at brunch. Technically, “cookie season” happens between January and April, but timing and product availability varies locally, so keep an eye out in your area (or find a troop to support online).