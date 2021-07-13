These Are the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors in Each State
Is your favorite flavor the same as your state's?
Vanilla may be the most popular ice cream flavor in America, but those looking to branch out are filling their carts with rocky road, green tea, coffee, and birthday cake, according to a new study from Instacart.
The sweet survey, which the food delivery company shared with Travel Leisure just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 18, found those four flavors tied for the most popular — aside from plain Jane vanilla, which accounts for more than 26% of all ice cream sales in the United States.
"Americans' love for ice cream runs deep, and with thousands of different ice cream options available for purchase through Instacart, we thought it would be fascinating to dig into the data to uncover the most uniquely popular flavors in each state," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart's trends expert, told T L. "It turns out that people across the country have a hankering for vanilla, peanut butter cups, and fudge since 'Moose Tracks' is the top unique flavor in 12 states."
In general, Americans tend to prefer chocolate ice cream — 24 states picked a flavor with chocolate as the base as their favorite. But not every state followed the trend: Buyers in Hawaii stuck with tropical flavors, picking mango ice cream above most else, while those in the Tristate area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut all chose pistachio.
Most ice creams appeared more than once on the list as a state's top pick, but Delaware (which picked cherry), Pennsylvania (which picked mint chip), and New Mexico (which picked chocolate, chocolate chip) each forged their own path by opting for a unique flavor.
To determine each state's favorite flavor, Instacart looked at ice cream sales and compared it to the national average.
These are the most popular flavors in each state, plus Washington D.C.
Alabama: Moose Tracks
Alaska: Green Tea
Arizona: Rocky Road
Arkansas: Rainbow Sherbet
California: Rocky Road
Colorado: Green Tea
Connecticut: Pistachio
Delaware: Cherry
Florida: Rum Raisin
Georgia: Rum Raisin
Hawaii: Mango
Idaho: Green Tea
Illinois: Moose Tracks
Indiana: Moose Tracks
Iowa: Moose Tracks
Kansas: Rainbow Sherbet
Kentucky: Chocolate Chip
Louisiana: Birthday Cake
Maine: Coffee
Maryland: Cookie Dough
Massachusetts: Coffee
Michigan: Moose Tracks
Minnesota: Moose Tracks
Mississippi: Birthday Cake
Missouri: Cookie Dough
Montana: Rainbow Sherbet
Nebraska: Moose Tracks
Nevada: Rocky Road
New Hampshire: Coffee
New Jersey: Pistachio
New Mexico: Chocolate Chocolate Chip
New York: Pistachio
North Carolina: Birthday Cake
North Dakota: Moose Tracks
Ohio: Chocolate Chip
Oklahoma: Cookie Dough
Oregon: Green Tea
Pennsylvania: Mint Chip
Rhode Island: Coffee
South Carolina: Moose Tracks
South Dakota: Birthday Cake
Tennessee: Moose Tracks
Texas: Rainbow Sherbet
Utah: Rocky Road
Vermont: Coffee
Virginia: Birthday Cake
Washington: Green Tea
Washington, D.C.: Mango
West Virginia: Moose Tracks
Wisconsin: Moose Tracks
Wyoming: Rocky Road
