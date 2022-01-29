From Bagels to Brisket, Montreal Has Incredible Jewish Food — Here are the Best Spots

Mélissa took us from there to Lester's Deli, which is in a fancy-looking French-Canadian stretch of the neighborhood, though at that hour it was mostly dog walkers on their morning constitutionals and Hasidim in big fur shtreimels heading off to shul. Despite my sesame-bagel success, I was still nervous about trying the deli. I calmed myself with the knowledge that, should the restaurants fail us, Louis and I could make our own gefilte fish back at the hotel. We were staying in a Four Seasons that lives on top of the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy department store. Both of our rooms were equipped with luxuriously giant soaking tubs perfect for stocking live carp (exactly as Louis's grandmother did in a smaller bathtub not far from where we stood).