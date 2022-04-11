Moe's Southwest Grill Is Taking Over a Suite in Miami— and You Can Book It for Free

Spicy food fans can spend a full weekend at a chili-themed suite in Miami courtesy of Moe's Southwest Grill, which is celebrating the launch of a brand-new menu item, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Moe's Southwest Grill Spicy Shack in Miami Credit: Andrew Werner

The Moe's Spicy Shack is available to book for free for up to two people on four different weekends in May (including during Cinco de Mayo) and comes complete with a $500 voucher per person to cover everything from travel to taco meal kits with the company's new spicy chicken as well as a weekend supply of chips and salsa. Reservations for the suite open to book at noon ET on Tuesday, April 12, and are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Moe's Southwest Grill Spicy Shack in Miami Credit: Andrew Werner

"Our new Spicy Chicken deserves a bold celebration, so we wanted to bring the heat to give back to brand fans by creating an oasis for those spicy food enthusiasts," Tory Bartlett, Moe's chief brand officer, said in a statement shared with T+L. "We're excited for our guests to roll all into Moe's to try out this satisfying new protein that's customizable with our fresh ingredients like handcrafted guac, roasted corn pico, grilled onions, and peppers among others, so they get exactly what they're craving."

Inside the colorful chili-themed suite, taco lovers will find different shades of red, a round bed with a tortilla comforter, a private patio complete with pepper-shaped lights, and a kitchenette to prepare all the spicy treats.

Moe's Southwest Grill Spicy Shack in Miami Credit: Andrew Werner

The Spicy Shack is available to book from May 5 through May 8, from May 13 through May 15, from May 20 through May 22, and from May 27 through May 29.

Moe's Southwest Grill Spicy Shack in Miami Credit: Andrew Werner

The spicy getaway celebrates the company's new spicy chicken, which will be available until May 29, and is made up of adobo chicken tossed with Moe's Hard Rock 'N Roll sauce and diced jalapeños. Additionally, Moe's is offering customers the chance to try the new flavor with a buy-one, get-one deal using the promo code "SPICYBOGO" on online, in-app, or restaurant orders through April 30.