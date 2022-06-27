Florida Just Got Its First-ever Michelin Guide — Earning 15 Stars Across 3 Cities

Excellent food from around Florida is being recognized thanks to the release of the inaugural edition of the Michelin Guide for Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

The guide, which was released in early June, awarded 14 Florida restaurants a Michelin star, as well as giving L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, which received two stars, according to the company. All of the restaurants awarded stars were in the Miami or Orlando areas (which happen to be some of the most popular destinations to visit this summer).

"As you can see, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have very much to offer to international food and wine enthusiasts," Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement. "These talented chefs and their committed teams create culinary experiences matched only by the amazing attractions of each city. This very first selection of the [Michelin] Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa highlights glittery Miami, storied Orlando, and breathtaking Tampa, offering a unique blend of international cuisine and Florida flavors. Local foodies, as well as travelers will enjoy exploring these mesmerizing and rich Florida culinary destinations."

In addition to awarding stars, the guide also classified 29 Florida restaurants under the "Bib Gourmand" designation, which "recognizes great food at a great value" (defined as two courses and a glass of wine or a dessert for under $49). Of those "Bib Gourmand" restaurants, 19 are in the Miami area, seven are in the Orlando area, and three are in the Tampa area.

The guide recognized different types of cuisine from French and steakhouse fare to Mexican, Colombian, and even Cuban and French fusion.

"The launch of the [Michelin] Guide in Florida is fantastic news for our state," Dana Young, the president, and CEO of Visit Florida said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "Our cuisine is a huge part of who we are and what we offer to visitors. We know that Michelin's presence here will take the Florida vacation experience to new heights and have an incredible impact on our tourism brand."

Here are the Florida restaurants that have been awarded a Michelin star.

Miami area:

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami — Two stars, French cuisine, Miami

Ariete — One star, Contemporary cuisine, Miami

Boia De — One star, Contemporary cuisine, Miami

Cote Miami — One star, Korean cuisine/steakhouse, Miami

The Den at Sushi Azabu Miami — One star, Japanese cuisine/sushi, Miami Beach

Elcielo Miami — One star, Colombian cuisine, Miami

Hiden — One star, Japanese cuisine, Miami

Le Jardinier Miami — One star, French cuisine, Miami

Los Félix — One star, Mexican cuisine, Miami

Stubborn Seed — One star, Contemporary cuisine, Miami Beach

The Surf Club Restaurant — One star, American cuisine, Surfside

Orlando area:

Capa — One star, Steakhouse, Orlando

Soseki — One star, Fusion/sushi, Orlando

Kadence — One star, Japanese cuisine/sushi, Orlando

Knife & Spoon — One star, Steakhouse, Orlando

