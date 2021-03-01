How a New Generation of Malaysian Chefs Is Evolving the Nation’s Multicultural Cuisine

Back at the fireside, Raman handed me a betel nut he'd harvested, told me to put it in my mouth and chew, and then burst out laughing when I gagged and spat the bitter, woody thing out. Then, as he checked the chicken, he told me how he started an outfit called Jungle School some years ago with academics who study Indigenous culture, the goal of which is to offer visitors cooking and ethnobotany lessons much like the one he was giving me. "I want them to know the way we talk, the way we believe, the way we live."