This Maine Lobster Tail Bouquet Is One Shell of a Valentine’s Day Gift

Candy and flowers are so passé. This year, give your Valentine something they really want: a bouquet of lobster tails.

As long as your beloved isn't a vegetarian or allergic to shellfish, a bouquet of fresh, Maine lobster tails is pretty much the perfect gift for Valentine's Day. It's basically a romantic dinner as well as a thoughtful expression of your love.

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC) teamed up with Hancock Gourmet and Maine Lobster Now in order to create a lobster meal kit, complete with skewers, festive wax paper, a burlap wrap and an original Maine Lobster Valentine tag to package your bouquet in the best way. Each kit comes with either four or six lobster tails from lobsters taken from the cold, crisp waters of Maine. All lobsters are sustainably harvested and antibiotic free, according to the Maine Lobster Now website.

The MLMC also has some tips on styling your bouquet to reveal on Valentine's Day in the most romantic way. And if you're not experienced with cooking shellfish, the website also has step-by-step instructions on cooking your Valentine's dinner.

According to the MLMC website, it's recommended to boil the tails in salted water and the site provides specific cook times based on the weight of your crustacean. Now all you have to do is figure out a delicious side dish and melt that garlic butter. And lots of it.

Of course, there are many other ways to prepare lobster, including grilling, baking, or chopping them up for salads or soups.

Image zoom Credit: Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The lobster bouquet kits can be purchased on the Hancock Gourmet and Maine Lobster Now websites. Price differences may apply. At the time of writing this article, the kit retailed for $83 USD on the Hancock Gourmet website for four tails and $110 on the Maine Lobster Now website for six tails.

For more information and tips on purchasing and cooking your bouquet, visit the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative website.