You Can Soon Order Joanna Gaines' Biscuits Nationwide

Lifestyle celebrity Joanna Gaines is well known for her famous, comforting recipes — as well as her and her husband Chip's design renovation show, Fixer Upper. Since forming Magnolia, the couple's lifestyle brand, Gaines has been a powerhouse of recipes and home inspiration.

Gaines made her famous, flaky biscuits on her cooking show, Magnolia Table, named after her restaurant in Waco, Texas. The recipe features a flight of accompanying butters: lemon butter, strawberry butter, and pumpkin butter. Those who love cooking (or just cooking shows) can learn how to make this recipe by watching the episode or visiting the episode page on the Magnolia website.

But if you're not much of a baker, there's still hope that you can taste Gaines' flaky pastries without all the prep. Beginning April 1, anyone can order Gaines' biscuit dough, in frozen form, on the Magnolia website and have it shipped straight to their door directly from the Magnolia Table restaurant.

One dozen frozen biscuits are $25, plus $15 shipping and handling. Sadly, the flight of butters will have to be prepared at home, but who doesn't like whipping butter into something even more magical?

Chip and Joanna have made their hometown of Waco, Texas, where visitors can shop at the Magnolia Market at the Silos (where their restaurant is), a big destination for food lovers. In addition to Magnolia Table, the market is home to the Silos Baking Co., Guess Family BBQ, Luna Juice, Alabama Sweet Tea, and more. The market is also just a couple blocks away from where the Gaines' boutique hotel will be located, close to downtown and Baylor University.

But if traveling to Waco, Texas isn't quite in the cards for you right now, you can still enjoy all the comforts of this little town (without having to whisk anything yourself) by ordering some dough or other sweet treats directly online.

For more information or to order some dough for yourself, visit the Magnolia website.