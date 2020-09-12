It also has the world's largest chocolate shop, so you can take plenty of sweets home with you.

If you ever watched “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” lamenting that such a magical place didn’t exist, get ready for a pleasant surprise. On Sept. 13, 2020, the Lindt Home of Chocolate will open in Zurich, and while it may not have everlasting gobstoppers, it’s still pure paradise for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The Lindt Home of Chocolate takes guests on a journey with an interactive museum bringing them through “seven chocolate worlds.” From cultivation to production, the cocoa bean that gifts the world with chocolate is the star of the story. The exhibits will also teach visitors about the history of Swiss chocolate making, teaching them not only about Lindt, but also about its famous predecessors.

The Home of Chocolate also features several other attractions to keep chocolate lovers busy. At the Lindt Chocolateria, for example, guests can create their own tasty confections during a chocolate-making class, while the research facility allows an inside look at the Lindt production process. The Praline Tasting Room is also a must, and a Lindt cafe is available to cleanse the palate and refuel for more exploring.

Unlike at Willy Wonka’s factory, guests here are encouraged to take candy home, and it’s easy, too, considering that the building also houses the world’s largest Lindt chocolate shop. While the maze of white, milk, and dark chocolates is impressive, the Lindt Home of Chocolate also boasts another record: the world’s largest chocolate fountain. Standing at about 30 ft. tall, this show-stopping fountain beats out the previous record holder by just a few feet. It’s also the centerpiece greeting guests at the entrance, setting the tone for the chocolaty experience ahead.

The Lindt & Sprüngli factory has sat in Kilchberg, Zurich since 1899. The Lindt Home of Chocolate — a project seven years in the making — was designed to perfectly complement that historic building and serve as a beacon to chocolate lovers everywhere.

For a video tour of the Lindt Home of Chocolate, click here, and for more information, visit the official Lindt website here.