Get Paid to to Be a Vegas Buffet Taste Tester — How to Apply

The official winner will dine at Bacchanal Buffet, The Buffet at Bellagio, Wicked Spoon, and Wynn Las Vegas.

By
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang
Rachel Chang

​​Rachel Chang is a travel and pop culture journalist who grew up in the California Bay Area and now lives in New York City (well, Hoboken, New Jersey). She's a solo travel advocate, dumpling addict, and reluctant runner — who managed to finish the NYC marathon three times. She's also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Romania and Poland. Rachel started her editorial career chasing celebrities as a magazine editor (Popstar associate editor, CosmoGirl entertainment editor, J-14 editor-in-chief, Us Weekly senior editor). Along the way, she also started chasing passport stamps and is now a freelance writer and editor contributing to Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and The Washington Post, among others. She also edits standalone entertainment and travel magazines. Prior to this, she worked in television publicity at The WB Television Network, and also interned at Nickelodeon and "Dawson's Creek." * 25+ years of media experience in television, magazines, and digital brands * 20+ years of editorial experience as a journalist, writer, and editor * TaiwaneseAmerican.org's 100 Passionate People Pioneer * Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications Professional Gallery Wall of Fame * Received a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles * Received a master's degree in magazine, newspaper, and online journalism from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications * Completed writing courses through UCLA Extension, Media Bistro, Gotham Writers Workshop, Yale Writers' Workshop, and the Highlights Foundation * Founding executive board member of the alumni group Newhouse 44 and still serves as a member * 15+ years of experience as a judge for the Mirror Awards

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022
Buffet dinner food
Photo: Getty Images

No trip to Las Vegas is complete without a meal at its famed casino buffets — and now one company is looking for someone to test out four of the most iconic locations for a cash prize and even more perks.

Online gambing reviews site Time2play is looking for one person to hire as its Las Vegas Casino Buffet Tester this summer to review four of the most popular restaurants for all-you-can-eat meals.

First on the list is Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, a 25,000-square-foot space that was revamped during the pandemic and is now a 600-seat restaurant with an Argentine spinning grill, Roman pizzas, and a seafood raw bar. They'll also dine at The Buffet at Bellagio, which has live-action cooking stations, whipping up everything from custom omelets to crab legs, as well as Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which offers dim sum and bottomless mimosa, plus day-long brunch on the weekends. Rounding out the list is the Wynn Las Vegas Buffet, which has 16 food stations, including one that serves Latin street food and another that's all about pancakes.

In addition to a meal for two at each of the four restaurants, the winner will get a $500 Southwest Airlines airfare voucher; four nights at a Vegas casino hotel; $1,000 spending cash; and Lululemon sweatpants. Additionally, upon completion of the buffet reviews, the winner will get a $500 cash reward and their reviews will be featured on the Time2play site.

U.S. citizens who are at least 21 years old can enter the contest by visiting the contest site and entering their full name, birthdate, email address, as well as a 250-word answer to what makes them the ideal buffet taste tester.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2022, and the winner will be notified the first week of August.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Italian food from the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace
These Are the Best Buffets in Las Vegas
Iconic signage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever — Here Are the Best New Resorts, Restaurants, and Shows
Welcome sign at Las Vegas
Las Vegas Travel Guide
Motorcycles riding along Route 66
The Ultimate Route 66 Road Trip Guide
Boats in a marina in Portland, Maine
18 Best Things to Do in Portland, According to a Maine Local
Exterior of Wynn and Encore in Las Vegas with beautiful lush landscaping
The Top 10 Hotels in Las Vegas
Millennial girlfriends at the beach
25 Girls Weekend Getaways That Won't Break the Bank
Pool at Resorts World Las Vegas
The Best Pools in Las Vegas — From Luxe Hotels to Beach Clubs
Female friends holding shopping bags and drinks in city. Young women are walking on street during summer. They are enjoying city life on sunny day
25 Best Girls' Weekend Getaways Around the World
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
Las Vegas, aerial view at dusk of the The Strip
20 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler
Amer Fort, Amber Palace is a fort located in Amer, Rajasthan, India
Jaipur Travel Guide
Spaceship Earth Beacon of Magic
The Ultimate Epcot Guide for a Magical Disney Vacation
Aerial photos over the Town of Seabrook
The Prettiest Place on the Washington Coast Is a Town You've Probably Never Heard Of
Aerial view of fall foliage in Stowe, Vermont
Best Places to Travel in September
A family at a pool at Sandos Finisterra
19 Great All-inclusive Resorts for Families — From Dude Ranches to Caribbean Getaways