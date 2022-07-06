Get Paid to to Be a Vegas Buffet Taste Tester — How to Apply

No trip to Las Vegas is complete without a meal at its famed casino buffets — and now one company is looking for someone to test out four of the most iconic locations for a cash prize and even more perks.

Online gambing reviews site Time2play is looking for one person to hire as its Las Vegas Casino Buffet Tester this summer to review four of the most popular restaurants for all-you-can-eat meals.

First on the list is Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, a 25,000-square-foot space that was revamped during the pandemic and is now a 600-seat restaurant with an Argentine spinning grill, Roman pizzas, and a seafood raw bar. They'll also dine at The Buffet at Bellagio, which has live-action cooking stations, whipping up everything from custom omelets to crab legs, as well as Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which offers dim sum and bottomless mimosa, plus day-long brunch on the weekends. Rounding out the list is the Wynn Las Vegas Buffet, which has 16 food stations, including one that serves Latin street food and another that's all about pancakes.

In addition to a meal for two at each of the four restaurants, the winner will get a $500 Southwest Airlines airfare voucher; four nights at a Vegas casino hotel; $1,000 spending cash; and Lululemon sweatpants. Additionally, upon completion of the buffet reviews, the winner will get a $500 cash reward and their reviews will be featured on the Time2play site.

U.S. citizens who are at least 21 years old can enter the contest by visiting the contest site and entering their full name, birthdate, email address, as well as a 250-word answer to what makes them the ideal buffet taste tester.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2022, and the winner will be notified the first week of August.