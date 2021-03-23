Celebrate Your Covid-19 Vaccination With a Free Doughnut From Krispy Kreme

Millions of Americans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with millions more becoming eligible by the day. Indeed, it seems there is a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, and Krispy Kreme is here to celebrate it.

On Monday, the doughnut shop announced it is offering "sweet support" by giving away free doughnuts to vaccinated people around the nation.

Starting today, customers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. can receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. Don't worry if you don't have your vaccine just yet. This offer is good "anytime, any day, even every day through the remainder of 2021," which means if you get your shot in the coming weeks you could still score a free doughnut too.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, shared in a statement.

Beyond supporting the average person on their journey to get vaccinated, Krispy Kreme also will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country.

And that's not all. The doughnut shop is also supporting its own staffers by offering up to four hours of paid time off to help encourage and enable staff to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Not enough for you? Krispy Kreme announced it will "help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times with one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut" every Monday from March 29 through May 24.