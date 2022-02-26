This L.A. Neighborhood Has Some of the Best Korean Food in America — Here's Where to Find It 

As soon as I was fully vaccinated, I left my toddler at home with his father for the first time since his birth in April 2020. I went to Ham Ji Park (entrées $10-$18) for the best pork ribs and pork-neck stew this side of the Pacific, and Dan Sung Sa (entrées $13-$19) for — well, I was just dying to go to Dan Sung Sa. Caroline Cho opened the bar and restaurant in 1997 as a watering hole for Korean immigrants, and until COVID, it never closed for a single day. "We all struggled, but we are all healthy and back — that's all that matters," she said. "What more can I want, right? It's not just me. It was everyone in the whole world."