Kona Brewing Will Donate Meals to People in Need When You Share These Hawaiian- Inspired Recipes With Friends

As the song goes, "Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaii's way to say Merry Christmas to you." But what is the Hawaiian way to cook a Christmas meal?

This holiday season, Kona Brewing has tapped Hawaiian-born chef Mark "Gooch" Noguchi to create a Hawaiian-inspired menu, with easy-to-create options like Musubi, (a traditional Hawaiian snack with Spam) and Hawaiian noodle soup. But what makes the holiday menu particularly festive is that when shared with loved ones, Kona will pay it forward.

Each of chef Gooch's recipes has been turned into a digital postcard that can be sent to friends, family, and fellow foodies. Through Kona's new "Share the Aloha" campaign, the brewery will donate about two meals to people in need for every meal sent. (The cost per meal is approximately $5 per meal and Kona Brewing will donate up to $10,000 to World Central Kitchen through the postcards.)

It's the perfect holiday greeting for anyone who enjoys food or may need a culinary vacation to Hawaii. The postcards are accessible online and free to send to loved ones through Dec. 31.

Each recipe incorporates a Kona beer — and comes with a beer pairing recommendation to complete the meal.

People preparing and serving Hawaiian recipes with Kona Brewing beer bottles Credit: Courtesy of Kona Brewing Co.

The impressive Yaki Musubi (a grilled japanese rice dish, stuffed with fillings and wrapped in toasted nori) is made with some of Kona's Big Wave. Instead of a traditional Christmas roast, try a holiday pretzel sandwich, with roast turkey and gravy stuffed between King's Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel hamburger buns.

Stay warm with a noodle soup, made with dumplings, char siu, and a Kona IPA. And, to round out the holiday classics, there's a green bean casserole with a twist — made with tater tots, maple-glazed Spam, and Kona's Mai Time Light — and a peppermint float made with Kona's Pipeline Porter. See the recipe postcards here.